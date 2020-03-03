🔥Kim Kardashian ignites cultural appropriation controversy again for wearing box braids at Paris Fashion Week🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Another day, another Kim Kardashian West cultural appropriation controversy.

In a double whammy, Kim debuted her new box braids at Paris Fashion Week and also posted a flashback to her controversial Fulani braids from last year on Twitter.

Predictably, the star drew debate online as users called her “blatant in her appropriation” as others called the hair “beautiful.”

Kim Kardashian first posted pictures of a shoot with Vanessa Beecroft, in which she wore blonde Fulani braids.

She was the subject of controversy not just for wearing the hairstyle in 2018, which is closely tied to the black community, but for calling herself “Bo West” – a reference to white actress Bo Derek, who wore similar braids in the film 10.

Kim’s father was Armenian-American, while her mother Kris Jenner is Dutch, English, Irish and Scottish.

In response, users both criticised and celebrated her for the braids. One wrote, “Kim is so rude lmao. How long must she be told about these braids.”

Another said, “She real wack… she posted this and then popped up with braids AGAIN… Does she not get tired of stealing Black women? kim kardashian is relying on Black outrage to keep her relevant and it fking shows.”

One wrote on Instagram, “Take them braids out 😂😂😂 you are white sweetie.”

Kim Kardashian debuting the hairstyle in 2018 on Snapchat (Snapchat/ Kim Kardashian )

And one also wrote, “She said black history month is over, here’s the braids. i-”

Some also jokingly suggested that the reality star was ‘blackfishing’, calling her their “African queen” and “nubian queen.” The Daily Show correspondent Jaboukie White tweeted, “does kim kardashian’s iphone still recognize her when she takes her black off.”

Other users came to Kim’s defense, with one writing, “The hair looks great on you baby girl… haters are on high.”

Another wrote, “So braids are just for black people?! White people are prohibited of doing braids? Its not like she’s taking credit for it. She just wearing it. Its just hairstyle.”

Her sister, Kylie Jenner, also left a fire emoji in the comments.

The backlash and braids didn’t stop there, as later in the day she debuted her brand new box braids – a hairstyle popular with the African community – at Paris Fashion Week.

Kim Kardashian and North in Paris (SplashNews.com)

She and her daughter with Kanye West, North, were seen wearing matching hairstyles as they attended his show. Kim’s niece, Penelope Disick (who is white), was also seen wearing the braids.

Kim posted pictures just of herself in the braids to Twitter, which she captioned, “Yeezy season 8” – a reference to her husband’s Paris Fashion Week show.

In response, a user wrote, “Cultural appropriation season 67.”

Another tweeted, “Things that shouldn’t have happened: 1. Yeezy Season 8 IN PARIS. 2. Kim Kardashian’s BRAIDS!”

Another wrote “not this again”, as one questioned, “why is kim kardashian wearing box braids chile?”

Again, others came to her defence with one writing, “Love the braids!”

Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian in Paris (SplashNews.com)

One user posted a screenshot of a Wikipedia article about braiding, which cited a number of different cultures where hair braiding is a part of their tradition.

Kim’s box braids were similar to the style of two opening models in Kanye West’s Yeezy F/W 2020 collection, which was presented at Paris Fashion Week and saw their daughter North take to the stage to rap.

A model in the Yeezy PFW show (SplashNews.com)

Previously, Kim addressed the backlash in 2018 and said she was “not tone deaf”, revealing that she was not “trying to disrespect anyone’s culture by wearing braids”.

She said, “I [do] remember the backlash when I had the blonde hair and that I called them ‘Bo Derek braids.’ But I obviously know they’re called Fulani braids, and I know the origin of where they came from and I’m totally respectful of that. I’m not tone deaf to where I don’t get it. I do get it… But in no way am I ever trying to disrespect anyone’s culture by wearing braids.”

Speaking to Bustle, she said that her daughter North – who is half black – wanted Kim to have a matching hairstyle when she wore Fulani braids to the 2019 MTV Movie Awards.

Referencing the Fulani braids she wore, she said, “I actually did that look because North said she wanted braids and asked if I would do them with her. So we braided her hair and then we braided my hair.”

She continued, “But in no way am I ever trying to disrespect anyone’s culture by wearing braids. If anything, my daughter was so excited to see me get matching braids with her. [When] we did her hair in these braids, she was so excited.”

Kim Kardashian at the 2018 MTV Movie Awards (Getty Images)

Black women have faced discrimination over wearing natural hairstyles in the workplace, with women in the military in the United States banned from wearing “twists, dreadlocks, Afros and braids” which were labelled “unkempt” until 2017.

In February this year, an 18 year old student named Ruby Williams who was repeatedly sent home from school from the age of 14 for her afro won a £8,500 payout in a hair discrimination case.

Dove also released a study in 2019 which revealed that a black woman is ‘80% more likely to change her natural hair to meet social norms or expectations at work’, as well as being ‘50% more likely to be sent home or know of a black woman sent home from the workplace because of her hair.’

In the US, laws have been introduced to ban hair discrimination relating to hairstyles of a particular race or national origin – with Senator Cory Booker (who recently suspended his presidential campaign) pushing for a federal version of the CROWN Act to fight against discrimination ‘based on natural and protective hairstyles associated with people of African descent, including hair that is tightly coiled or tightly curled, locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots, and Afros.’

An animated short called Hair Love, celebrating the relationship between a black father and his daughter through their hair, recently won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film and creator Matthew Cherry raised awareness for the CROWN Act in his acceptance speech alongside Karen Rupert Toliver.

He said, “Hair Love was done because we wanted to see more representation in animation. We wanted to normalize black hair.”