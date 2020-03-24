🔥Kim Kardashian hits back at Taylor Swift as fresh row over infamous 2016 phone call recording continues🔥

Kim Kardashian West accused Taylor Swift of being a liar as the row over the singer’s 2016 phonecall with Kanye West erupted again.

The now infamous call between two of the world’s biggest pop stars caused years of bad blood, with both sides alleging the other lied.

The famous feud centres on West’s song Famous and to what extent Swift was aware of the lyric “I made that bh famous”, which she later objected to and called “misogynistic”.

West’s wife, Kardashian West, shared a snippet of the conversation on Snapchat in July 2016, which appeared to reveal Swift approving of a portion of the lyric.

A full recording of the 25-minute conversation then was apparently leaked on the weekend and Swift said on Monday it proved she had been telling the truth.

Kardashian West then hit back on Twitter on Twitter, accusing Swift of reigniting an old feud when the timing “feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now.”

She then claimed that Swift wasn’t being truthful about the situation adding: “I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.”

Addressing the initial row over the Famous lyrics, Kardashian West said her only issue was a statement from Swift’s publicist which stated: “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single Famous on her Twitter account.”

The statement added: “Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.'”

Kardashian West tweeted: “At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she ‘declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.’

“The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation.”

“The full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative,” she added.

She also defended her husband for recording the call, saying it documented the production of each of his albums and compared it to Swift’s recent Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

She said: “Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him.”

Swift and West have been involved in one of the most high-profile feuds in modern pop music. It was triggered by West interrupting the then 19-year-old Swift on stage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, where she had won the prize for best female video.

He told a stunned Swift “Imma let you finish” but “Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time”.

The moment has gone down as one of the most quoted in awards show history. It led to years of ill-feeling between two of the world’s biggest pop stars.

On 2016 song Famous from the album The Life Of Pablo , West rapped: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous.”

During the phone call, Swift reminded West that before the VMAs incident she had already sold seven million copies of her album Fearless.

Additional reporting by Press Association.