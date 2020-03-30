🔥Kim Kardashian has 'so many questions' after discovering throwback Instagram photo with best friend Allison Statter🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Self-isolation has given everyone time to reflect – and now, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian is sharing some thoughts.

Kim posted an old photo with her longtime best friend Allison Statter along with a caption questioning her choices.

“Found this pic of Allison and I from college and it made me LOL I have so many questions. What is this hair style? My turquoise liner?” the reality star asked.

She didn’t tag Allison in the photo but she is one of the 32 people she follows on Instagram – and one of the only unverified ones.

Kardashian and Statter have been friends since their elementary school days and run in similarly starry circles. Statter’s father is music businessman Irving Azoff, who managed A-listers like Christina Aguilera, Bon Jovi and Travis Scott.

Kim’s sister Khloe weighed in with the comment, “My question is Why is she grabbing your chi chi?????” Another commenter called it the “Kris Jenner hairstyle.”

This isn’t the first time she’s shared a throwback photo with her lifelong best friend. She previously posted a picture of the pair in 2015 with the caption, “Since today I’m posting BFF selfies from my book I had to post this pic of my lifelong BFF Allison. I put her on blast a while ago posting her IG name but she really doesn’t want to be in the mix so I’m not going to post too much about her!”

Statter has been at every major Kardashian event throughout the years, from Kim’s baby shower to the family’s famous holiday parties.

Statter even appeared in an ad for her best friend’s shapewear brand Skims, where she said, “Our parents were best friends…we’re as close to sisters as can be without actually having blood in our veins.”