🔥Kim Kardashian gives Instagram followers a tour of her kids' playroom – complete with stage and shop🔥

Kim Kardashian has given another insight into life behind the scenes chez Kardashian-West with a tour of her kids’ enormous playroom.

While the playroom does have more color in it than the rest of the house, it’s still cleaner and more organized than your average den.

The massive room even has a stage where the Kardashian-West kids can perform rock shows with their friends, equipped with a child-sized drumkit and a box filled with sing-along microphones, guitars and more.

In the video, a line-up of large toy horses can be seen, as well as a ball pit with a slide going into the sea of shiny white balls.

Kim continues the tour of the playroom by explaining which section belongs to which of her four children, North age 6, Saint age 4, Chicago age 2 and Psalm who is 9-months-old.

As the eldest Kardashian-West child, North has the most belongings in the toy room, which includes her violin, a collection of O-M-G dolls and princess slippers and an array of crowns and tiaras.

Psalm has a corner of the room dedicated to him with a plush rug and every possible toy for the infant to discover including a few musical instruments.

There’s a section filled with dinosaurs and teddy bears which belongs to Saint and hidden drawers filled with color-coordinated legos and toy cars.

One section of the room is taken up by a toy grocery store that Kim lovingly refers to as “Chi’s world” where her youngest daughter loves to pretend to work at an ice cream parlor and grocery store.

The 2-year-old even has a fake washer-dryer to play with.

The room isn’t all fun and games though, there’s a long table in one part of the room that Kim says is the homework area. There are also a few cabinets she says are filled with school books and other educational products.