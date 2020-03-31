🔥Kim Kardashian criticised for $1million coronavirus relief donation while promoting her shapewear brand Skims🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Kim Kardashian West has had kickback over her $1 million donation to “families affected by COVID-19.”

The donation was pegged to an announcement that she would be restocking her shapewear line SKIMS (which has already seen its fair share of controversy), which caused people to criticise the reality star for “trying to make a profit.”

Kim has been repeatedly posting promotional pictures of herself wearing SKIMS, revealing in a post three days ago, “To support Mothers and Children in need during this time, I’m proud to announce @SKIMS is committed to donating $1M to families affected by COVID-19.”

“On Monday, we will restock the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, be able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic,” she continued.

Both Kim and the SKIMS Instagram account have posted a number of pictures promoting the restock of the original line, with almost all of them including some variation of ‘SKIMS is committed to donating $1m to families’ or to ‘bring relief to mothers and children affected by COVID-19.’

It is not clear if the donation was dependent on the sale of the restock, which she continued to promote on her Instagram stories with videos of herself.

Last September, it was reported that SKIMS made “$2 million in minutes” after it first launched online.

Kim also posted a longer message about the donation to her Instagram stories on Monday (the day of the restock), which read, “To support mothers and children in need during this time, SKIMS is committed to donating $1m to families affected by COVID-19. Today we’re restocking the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, are able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic.”

“I am so grateful to all of you who have supported SKIMS since we first started 6 months ago,” she continued, “It’s been a dream of mine for so long, and has only been possible because of your love for what we do. Our six-month anniversary has fallen in the middle of a global crisis so more than ever, it is our responsibility to give back and do what we can to help others.”

Commenters criticised her for “trying to make a profit”, not donating enough when she has a higher net worth and ‘trivialising’ the pandemic with shapewear sales.

One user wrote, “Kim you and your family are rich as hell why do you need to make a profit off of everything? If you truly care about donating just donate $1M but the thing is you don’t care about people who have less than you which is why rich people make me sick. You all have so much money but never want to put it to good causes just buy luxury items that are pointless.”

“Kim you can donate, you are the one that has the money to do so,” another said, “Stop trying to make a profit when you know a lot of people aren’t working at this time.”

This isn’t the first time Kim has announced a SKIMS restock in conjunction with a coronavirus-related donation.

On March 23 she announced that she would be donating “20% of the drops profits” to Baby 2 Baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program on Twitter.

Again, she was met with responses such as, “Why not just donate? Why aim to make a profit with the intent to donate?”

One user also questioned why she was donating a fifth of the profits, with one user writing, “20%? Really? Do you not have enough money already for 100%?”

Another on Instagram said, “Human decency doesn’t come with strings attached. If you donate or don’t donate your own money that’s your prerogative and I would seriously understand your silence if you took both avenues. But you’re out here touting that your charitable donation will be 20% of what people give you… it’s just disappointing.”

Others compared her actions to those of stars such as Rihanna, who donated $5 million without plugging her businesses.

On Instagram today, Kim’s business SKIMS wasn’t the only part of her empire contributing to the COVID-19 relief effort (though it appears to be the only one making a monetary donation).

She also reshared an Instagram story from her make-up brand KKW Beauty celebrating #NationalDoctorsDay which read, “Today on #NationalDoctorsDay, we want to take a special moment to say thank you to all the doctors, nurses, first responders and healthcare workers around the world who are braving the front lines to keep us and our families safe and healthy.”

“On this day, we celebrated and commend all the hard work, dedication and bravery you demonstrate every day. Thank you!” it continued.

She also revealed that her app, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, is now promoting COVID-19 guidelines from the WHO.

She wrote that she was, “Proud that Kim Kardashian: Hollywood is participating in the #​PlayApartTogether campaign to share important health guidelines from the @WHO and help slow the spread of COVID-19. Look out for special in-game events and rewards!”

Other stars to make notable donations include Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who have made a number of donations over this period – including $1 million to American food banks and $400k to New York hospitals.

As with Kim, Reynolds also pledged to donate 30% of the sales from his brand Aviation Gin to members of the United States Bartenders’ Guild to support out of work bartenders.

To find out more about coronavirus relief efforts in the UK, you can head to a guide by Fundraising.co.uk here.

It includes links to donate to organisations such as the Young Women’s Trust to help young women, the Support for Theatre Professionals during Coronavirus umbrella fund and the Imperial Health Charity which aims to “provide emergency funds to help hospital staff cope with the extraordinary demands of fighting the virus.”