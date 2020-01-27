🔥Kim Kardashian attends midnight memorial for Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna🔥

Kim Kardashian is among the many stars that attended the midnight memorial service for Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant last night.

The reality star was seen leaving the Sunday Service after Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in the crash on Sunday morning.

Kim, 39, attended the memorial with her friend and TV personality Jonathan Cheban, as did Chance the Rapper, who performed alongside the Sunday Service Choir, which Kim’s husband Kanye West founded.

She shared videos of the service on Instagram, showing singer Kirk Franklin asking ‘why do bad things happen to good people’.

‘I needed to hear this,’ Kim wrote alongside the video.

Kim had also taken to Instagram a few hours before the service to share a photo of Kobe and Gianna, who was a keen basketball player like her dad.

‘My heart is so heavy,’ Kim wrote.

‘No one should ever experience what Vanessa is going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and baby girl.’

‘I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for their family and everyone’s families who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend’

Kim’s younger sister Khloe Kardashian was also devastated at the news of the crash.

She tweeted: ‘This can’t be real, there’s no way!!! My heart hurts.’

In another tweet she had written ‘please don’t let this be True. I’m shaking.’

Their brother Rob Kardashian said ‘all I’m thinking about is his wife and daughters … they need their Dad … Rest in Peace Mamba,’ referring to Kobe’s nickname.

Kobe’s helicopter, a Sikorsky S-76, crashed in Calabasas, California at about 10am PST on Sunday 26 January.

It took off from the John Wayne Airport in Orange County at 9.06am local time and was heading to the San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte. On its way it crashed into a hillside during heavy fog and caught on fire, killing everyone who was inside.

As well as Kobe and Gianna, pilot Ara Zobayan, John Altobelli, a baseball coach at Orange County College, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, and girls basketball coach Christina Mauser were all killed in the crash.

Tributes poured in for Kobe, his family and all those affected by this crash as soon as the news broke, including words from many celebrities and leaders.

Footballer Neymar, former president Barack Obama, basketball player Michael Jordan and Ayesha Curry, whose husband Stephen Curry has played baskketball against Kobe many times, were just a few of the people who honoured him.

David Beckham also took to Instagram to share his heartbreak alongside photos of Kobe and Gianna.

‘Having to write these words is hard enough but also knowing we have lost an amazing human being and his beautiful and talented daughter Gianna is heartbreaking,’ he said of his friend.

The crash happened just hours before the Grammy Awards 2020, which still went ahead but with many stars speaking about Kobe.

Chrissy Teigen said the awards felt ‘unimportant’ following Kobe’s death.





