🔥Kim Kardashian and Kanye West mourn Kobe Bryant at LA memorial service🔥

The Kardashians were among the famous faces who attended the memorial for Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles on Monday.

Kim Kardashian was joined by her husband Kanye West, sister Khloe and mother Kris Jenner at the public memorial, which took place at the Staples Center, where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 17 seasons.

Bryant and his daughter Gigi were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26 that also took the lives of seven others.

The service, named The Celebration of Life, was opened by Beyonce, who sang two songs – XO and Halo – as tribute to Bryant.

The Kardashian family were among the famous faces at the ceremony (E! News)

Jimmy Kimmel then introduced Bryant’s wife Vanessa, who teared up in an emotional speech about her late husband and daughter.

“He was the most amazing husband,” she said.

“Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words. I was fire. He was ice. Vice versa at times. … He was my everything.”

Basketballers Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal also spoke at the memorial, which featured performances from Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera.

Bryant’s Oscar-winning animated short film Dear Basketball was then played for the crowd of thousands.