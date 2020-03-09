🔥Kim Jong-un launches three more missiles as Japan condemns 'threat to peace'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

North Korea fired three suspected ballistic missiles off its east coast today — the second launching by Kim Jong-un’s regime in two weeks.

South Korea’s defence ministry said it detected different types of short-range projectiles fired from the coastal town of Sondok.

The missiles had a maximum flight distance of 124 miles and altitude of 31 miles, according to the ministry.

Japanese diplomat Yoshihide Suga also said North Korea had fired suspected ballistic missiles. “Its latest action, on top of its repeated firings of ballistic missiles, is a serious threat to the peace and safety of Japan and a grave problem for the entire international society,” he added.

Today’s launches come two days after the North threatened to take “momentous” action to protest at international condemnation of its earlier exercises. South Korea and some European countries protested against the tests last week, saying ballistic missile launches would be a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

On Saturday, the North accused the European countries of “repeating an absurd argument of condemnation and violation resolutions of the UN whenever we conducted military drills.” Its statement added: “The reckless behaviour of these countries instigated by the US will become a fuse that will trigger yet another momentous reaction.”

Last week Kim’s younger sister crudely insulted South Korea for criticising the earlier missile launches. This was followed by a letter from Kim to South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressing condolences over its coronavirus outbreak. Nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington have been stalled since a second summit between Kim and Donald Trump broke down last year.