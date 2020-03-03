🔥Killing Eve's Jodie Comer says she 'stunk of desperation' after not working for nearly a year🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Jodie Comer is undoubtedly one of the most exciting British talents on the scene today, scooping up a BAFTA and Emmy last year for her sociopathic role in Killing Eve.

But she wasn’t always at the top of her game, as she revealed to British Vogue she “stunk of desperation”, during a particularly low point where she didn’t work for almost a year.

Speaking in her cover interview for British Vogue’s April issue, she said, “I remember there was a year where I didn’t work for eight or nine months. You get up in the morning, get yourself ready, get to the train station, two-hour train, get to your audition, you’re in there for 10 minutes, and then you’re coming all the way back home. Sometimes I was doing it three times a week.”

(Steven Meisel / British Vogue )

Besides starring in the hit Phoebe Waller-Bridge show, Comer appeared in Doctor Foster: A Woman Scorned, My Mad Fat Diary and even as Star Wars character Rey’s mother in The Rise of the Skywalker.

However, she explained that during that difficult year the less she worked, the more casting directors could sense her “desperation.”

“What I realised, the more that I wasn’t working, was that I stunk of desperation, basically. It became: ‘I need the job.’ And then you go into auditions and they can smell it,” she said.

(Steven Meisel / British Vogue )

Comer, who is private about her personal life, gave a rare insight into her romance with a new person after being “single for a while.”

Revealing that she was “very much” in love, she said to Vogue, “I think love’s the best. I’d been single for a while and just kind of going with the flow and doing my thing.”

“That’s the thing, isn’t it? When you’re relaxed and letting the universe do what it’s doing, things kind of fall into place,” she said. “Which is very much what happened. Which is great.”

It is not currently known who Comer is dating, but she revealed that he was a man and their relationship was “fairly new.”

(Steven Meisel / British Vogue )

While she remained very quiet on the details about the upcoming season of Killing Eve, Comer did say that the show would “delve into” the past of her character Villanelle “a little bit.”

The new season of Killing Eve is set to be released on April 26.

Read the full feature in the April issue of British Vogue available via digital download and newsstands Friday 6th March.