🔥‘Killer stepmom yanked dying toddler’s hair out while moaning about Bob the Builder’🔥

A stepmother was yanking the hair off a dying toddler’s head while complaining about Bob the Builder on Facebook, police say.

McKenna Belcher, 27, is said to have been fatally abusing three year-old McKinley Cawley around the same time she moaned about having to watch the popular kids’ show online.

Disturbing details of McKinley’s April 2019 death emerged as her dad Everette Cawley, 24, denied being an accomplice to capital murder at a court in Texarkana, Arkansas, last week.

On March 31 last year, Belcher took to Facebook and wrote: ‘I got this annoying little song stuck in my head and I think y’all should as well.

‘Bob the Builder Can we fix it? Bob the Builder Yes, we can!’

An affidavit since obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette alleges that Belcher was inflicting horrendous beatings on McKinley at the same time.

Several days of beatings ultimately culminated in McKinley succumbing to her wounds on April 2 2019.

A police affidavit said McKinley suffered ‘excessive bruising to the face and torso which is far beyond any over-active child and patterned to suggest use of a rigid object.’

Belcher allegedly kicked, stomped and beat McKinley with a blunt instrument in the days leading up to her death, with Cawley accused of doing nothing to stop the abuse.

Cawley rushed through into the emergency room of a Texarkana hospital with an unconscious McKinley in his arms on April 2.

She was airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, where she died hours later.

Disturbingly, McKinley was admitted to hospital with her head shaved, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported.

Clumps of hair were found at the family’s apartment, with investigators saying McKinley’s head had been buzzed so no-one would realize her abuser had been yanking clumps of hair out of her head.

McKinley’s two year-old brother was found to have suffered similar injuries to his face, torso and legs, although that youngster survived his injuries.

Belcher and Cawley’s three month-old baby was also found to be in need of medical attention.

She was discovered with a severe yeast infection ‘under her neck skin fold.’

Cawley faces two further counts of permitting the abuse of a minor over the abuse allegedly inflicted on his other two children.

Belcher is due back in court next month for a pre-trial hearing, and could be put to death if convicted.

Both Cawley and Belcher are being held at Miller County Jail.