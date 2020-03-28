🔥Kieran Trippier opens up on 'selfish' end to Tottenham career🔥

Kieran Trippier has opened up on the “selfish” end to his time at Tottenham.

The England international, who joined Altetico Madrid from Spurs last summer, endured a poor final season in north London.

Trippier never fully recovered from a groin injury sustained at the World Cup with England and struggled throughout the campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side reached the Champions League final and, despite his form, with only an inconsistent Serge Aurier for competition, Trippier kept his place.

“It was difficult. You know you’re not playing well and you’re still getting picked,” Trippier told Football Focus.

“You’re struggling with injuries which I probably was from October, but I was playing in big games, Champions League games, getting to the final.

“You want to play in those big games. I was probably a bit selfish at times where I should have taken a step back and thought of the team more.

“I was just playing through pain and I obviously didn’t have the best of seasons. I’ve admitted that but you know I’m happy I went through the difficult times like that because if it happens again I know how to control it.”

Trippier has impressed during his time in Spain. The former Burnley man was always criticised more for the defensive side of his game, something that has vastly improved under Diego Simeone.

“I’m at the perfect place now and I think it was the right time for me to move on and play for Atletico Madrid and play for Mister [Simeone],” said Tripper. “I didn’t want to come to the end of my career and regret not going abroad.”