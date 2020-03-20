🔥Kieran Trippier hits back at Atletico Madrid critics after Liverpool win: 'I don't know what people expect'🔥

Kieran Trippier has hit back at criticism of Atletico Madrid’s approach to their Champions League last-16 win over Liverpool last week.

The first leg in Spain saw Diego Simeone’s side produce a defensive masterclass after Saul Niguez’s early goal, denying their opponents a single shot on target.

They were unable to reproduce that sort of showing at Anfield, though, with goalkeeper Jan Oblak called on repeatedly before the hosts eventually took a 2-1 aggregate lead in extra-time.

However, Atleti responded immediately as Marcos Llorente capitalised on an Adrian mistake to score before adding a second that ensured the visitors won both the tie and on the night.

Speaking after the game, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp lamented the Spaniards’ defensive style, saying: “I don’t understand with the quality they have the football they play.”

But Trippier has praised his team-mates for executing the plan given to them by manager Simeone.

“If you go there and go toe-to-toe with Liverpool, you’re going to get beat 6-0. I don’t know what people expect,” he told the Mirror.

“You see pundits complaining because we did defend, but did they expect us to go there and play attacking football, especially with Liverpool playing the way that they’re playing at the moment? You need to go there with a plan and we did that.

“We did have to defend, but the most important thing is that we got the win.”

Trippier went on to suggest that Atletico always expected their hosts to tire as the game moved into its latter stages.

“We knew they would blow up because of the amount of pressure they’d applied and the amount of energy they’d put into the game,” he added.

“We knew they’d slow down. It took us over 100 minutes, but we won 3-2.

“People can complain as much as they want, but we thought it was necessary for that type of game.

“As I’ve got older it has stopped bothering me. Liverpool didn’t put their chances away and we beat them in both legs. It worked and that’s what football is about.”