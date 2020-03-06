🔥Kieran Tierney warned he must win Arsenal place back from Bukayo Saka🔥

Mikel Arteta has warned Kieran Tierney he will have to oust Bukayo Saka from the Arsenal team if he wants to regain his spot at left-back.

Tierney joined from Celtic for £25million last summer, but has struggled with injuries and has been out since he dislocated his shoulder at West Ham in December.

In his absence, 18-year-old winger Saka has excelled at left-back.

Tierney has now returned to full training, but Arteta said: “They [Tierney and Saka] have to compete, they have to challenge each other and improve. Whoever is best will be in the position, which is a really good thing for the team.”

Saka’s form has led to suggestions he should be considered for an England call-up. But Arteta was coy when asked if the player would be ready for the challenge of international football and warned it is a step up from the club game.

“He is doing really well with us,” said Arteta ahead of tomorrow’s match against West Ham at Emirates Stadium. “International level is a different level. It is up to the England manager to discuss whether he is ready to do that.”