🔥Kieran Tierney trains in Dubai as Arsenal left-back steps up his return from injury🔥

Kieran Tierney has stepped up his Arsenal return after joining the club at their warm weather training camp in Dubai.

The former Celtic star has struggled with injury since arriving in north London, with injuries limiting him to five Premier League starts this season.

The Scotland international suffered a dislocated shoulder playing against West Ham on 9 December but interrupted his holiday last week as he edges closer to a return to full fitness.

Tierney, along with teammate Reiss Nelson, travelled out for Arsenal’s training camp in Dubai late last week, with the Scotland international continuing his rehabilitation under the watchful eye of Mikel Arteta.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal’s head of performance Shad Forsythe recently explained that while Tierney remains limited to non-contact training for now, the club expect him to return in a very physically fit condition.

“The great thing, if there ever is a great thing about having a shoulder injury versus a lower limb injury in football is that we run, Forsythe said.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“Kieran’s probably going to come back in very, very fit and very in shape from a running perspective because he’s been going tonnes of running or different patterns, ball work, things for his position specifically and also talking to Mikel and the coaches and building things that’ll have him ready to step in and perform in his position.”

Nelson meanwhile has not played since January 11 due to a hamstring injury, but is hoping to be back this month — possibly when Arsenal face Newcastle on February 16.