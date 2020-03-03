🔥Kids' theatre in London: Best family shows to take your children to see, from Matilda to School of Rock🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

When it comes to half term and the summer break, keeping little ones entertained can be tough.

Thankfully, London is bursting at the seams with family-friendly entertainment.

From puppet shows on a canal boat to an improvised musical, here are the latest and best shows in London to visit with your family over the coming months.

Matilda

However old you are, Roald Dahl’s tale of an extraordinary young girl who overcomes the odds with determination, intelligence and a bit of telekinesis will charm you. This year, the story will turn 30, and what better way to celebrate than by seeing it in all its theatrical glory. The musical by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin is perfect for children of all ages (not to mention their parents), with laugh out loud jokes and lessons everyone can learn from.

Cambridge Theatre, Earlham Street

Buy tickets for Matilda with GO London

Matilda the Musical – in pictures

The Play That Goes Wrong

Slapstick is hilarious – that’s a fact. For the fictional Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, everything that could possibly go wrong goes wrong when they try to stage their play. Falling sets, forgotten lines and unconscious cast members will have the kids giggling from start to finish – that’s providing everything doesn’t fall apart first.

Duchess Theatre, Catherine Street

Buy tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong with GO London

The Lion King

(Catherine Ashmore)

This Disney classic has been entertaining audiences in the capital since 1999. The show combines extravagant costumes, masks and puppets to bring the beloved film to life. But the visuals are not the only thing that makes this award-winning musical so popular; Hans Zimmer’s magical score and choral arrangements from Lebo M (along with music by Elton John and Tim Rice), make this show a spectacular musical performance for all ages.

Lyceum Theatre, Welington St

Buy tickets for The Lion King with GO London

The Paper Dolls

Julia Donaldson’s acclaimed picture book tells the story of a little girl who cuts out a string of paper dolls and takes them on an adventure. The Little Angel Theatre and Polka Theatre are behind this stage adaptation, which is aimed at youngsters between the ages of three and eight. The show will be at the Islington venue until April before opening at the New Wimbledon Studio Theatre in July, making it a great place to take little ones over their summer break.

Until April 18, Little Angel Theatre, Dagmar Passage

Mary Poppins

(Johan Persson)

Much like the 1964 film, Mary Poppins follows an enchanting nanny who is determined to set two mischievous children straight. Audiences should expect familiar sing-a-long tunes including Chim Chim Cher-ee, A Spoonful of Sugar, fan-favourite Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and Let’s Go Fly a Kite, as well as a medley of new ones. It’s safe to say that this Mary Poppins will leave you feeling practically perfect in every way.

Prince Edward Theatre, Old Compton St

Buy tickets for Mary Poppins with GO London

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

(Manuel Harlan)

J.K. Rowling’s boy wizard is loved by all ages, so the Palace Theatre’s Potter play is a great choice for a family day out. It’s the eighth instalment in the Harry Potter franchise and the first to ever be shown on stage. The original tale, created by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, follows Harry – who now works at the Ministry of Magic – and his younger son Albus, who is about to attend Hogwarts. It’s worth noting that this production is presented in two parts, which are designed to be seen on the same day (a matinee and an evening), or on two consecutive evenings. So – due to its lengthy duration – this one might not be suitable for younger children.

Palace Theatre, 113 Shaftesbury Ave​

Gulliver’s Travels

The Unicorn Theatre in London Bridge is known for its creative shows aimed at young audiences. This Easter season, the venue is putting on a modern adaptation of Jonathan Swift’s beloved novel. The show, directed by Jaz Woodcock-Stewart, fuses video camera, table-top sets and projection with a cast of three, for a thoroughly modern take on the literary classic.

March 15-May 3, Unicorn Theatre, Tooley St​, unicorntheatre.com

Wild

Emily Hughes’s imaginative tale of a little girl who is brought up in the woods forms the basis of this show at the Unicorn Theatre, which is set to open in mid-March. Theatre company How It Ended have adapted the picture book for stage, merging atmospheric sound, movement and puppetry. This energetic production is best-suited to little ones between the ages of two and six.

March 17-May 3, Unicorn Theatre, Tooley St​, unicorntheatre.com

Click here to buy London theatre tickets with GO London Tickets