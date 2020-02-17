🔥Kids eat free: Places to eat in London for free with children during the summer holidays🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

The school holidays have come around again – but once the euphoria of ditching the packed lunch routine wears off, that half term hiatus or six-week summer intermission might start to feel like a very, very long time.

Keeping the kids meaningfully entertained 24/7 isn’t always easy. There’s plenty of free things to do in London (and family-friendly restaurants too), but keeping the little ones fed while you’re out and about can cost a pretty penny.

Good news, then, that there are plenty of restaurants across the capital offering free meals for kids – not just during holiday weeks, but all year round.

From classic favourites like pasta, burgers and ice cream sundaes, to Greek souvlaki and tapas plates for more adventurous tastes, this is where kids can eat for free in London.

Hix

At Mark Hix’s restaurants, kids can eat for free all year round. Children under the age of 10 can get a free main dish from the kids menu at Tramshed in Shoreditch or Hixter in Bankside. The offer is available between 4-6pm Monday to Friday, 12-6pm on weekends, for children accompanied by a dining adult. Dishes across the restaurants include fish and chips with mushy peas, Glenarm minute steak with chips, and a quarter roasted Indian Rock chicken.

EC2, SE1, hixrestaurants.co.uk

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants

From Heddon Street Kitchen to Union Street Cafe, kids can eat for free at nine of Gordon Ramsay’s London restaurants (check the link below to find out which ones). With dishes including meatball pasta and sticky toffee pudding, kids under the age of 12 get a complimentary meal when ordering from the Tilly’s Treats menu, which has been inspired by cookbook of the same name by Ramsay’s daughter Matilda. The offer is available for every adult meal ordered from the a la carte menu.

Various locations, gordonramsayrestaurants.com

Big Easy

Barbecue belter: An adult-sized pulled pork bun at Big Easy

Kids can get into the lipsmackin’ barbecue spirit at Big Easy too, where they can eat for free every weekend, all year round. Children under 10 can choose a main course and side for free between 11am and 4pm on weekends, with dishes including a small rack of St Louis pork ribs or mac and cheese, with sides of creamy mash and house slaw.

WC2, E14, SW3, bigeasy.co.uk

Sea Containers

Roast with the most: An adult-sized portion of crumbed pork loin at Sea Containers

This riverside South Bank restaurant offers a weekend treat for kids, with free food available from 12pm-4pm every weekend. Children aged 12 and under can get a main meal for free (when alongside a paying adult) and can choose dishes including grilled chicken breast with mash, broccoli and lemon butter sauce, or fish and chips made with battered sea bass and served with crushed peas.

20 Upper Ground, SE1 9PD, seacontainerslondon.com

Bodean’s

Get messy: An adult-sized burger at Bodean’s

Kansas City-style barbecue joint Bodean’s offers a free three-course meal to its young customers, when dining with an adult ordering a main meal. Kids start off with crudites and hummus, before moving onto baby back ribs, chicken wings or a cheeseburger with fries, and Lil Judes milk lollies for dessert. The timings for the offer differ at each restaurant, so check the link below before you go.

Various locations, bodeansbbq.com

The Real Greek

Sundays are about getting the family together at The Real Greek – and with kids eating for free, that makes it all a little easier. For every £10 spent by an adult on a Sunday, a child under 12 can get a free meal from the kids menu, along with a drink and ice cream. Dishes include a souvlaki wrap filled with the likes of loukaniko beef or halloumi, or a meze selection from which kids can choose three items. With spots all around town, you won’t need to trek too far with the kids either.

Various locations, therealgreek.com

Camino Bankside

The kids can tuck into tapas too at Camino, with the Bankside location offering its kids menu for free on weekends. Children can choose the classic menu offering Iberico meatballs, croquetas and patatas bravas or the vegetarian menu of tortilla, Arzúa Ulloa cheese and tomato bread – both also include a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The restaurant is also just a few minutes walk from the Tate Modern, making it a convenient post-gallery lunch spot. The offer is vaild for under 12s, one per paying adult.

5 Canvey Street, SE1 9AN, camino.uk.com

