Kids bored at home? Let St. Louis actor Bill Parmentier will read to them on YouTube

1 of 2

St. Louis actor Bill Parmentier reads children’s books in “Storytime With Bill.”

St. Louis actor Bill Parmentier reads “The Adventures of Beekle, the Unimaginary Friend” on “Storytime With Bill.”

He’s like the ultimate father figure, a latter-day Mr. Rogers seated in an armchair in front of a fireplace, wearing a comfortable cardigan and reading children’s books in a soothing voice.St. Louis actor Bill Parmentier is the brains behind “Storytime With Bill,” a YouTube channel designed to entertain, teach and cheer up children in this time of virus-related disquiet and unease.”I think what I’m going for is comfort for kids,” says Parmentier, 38, of Manchester. “Comfort and engagement. Making them feel at ease. I’m not a professional caregiver or a teacher, but I am a parent, and I feel like my wife and I are doing a pretty good job of raising our kids. I’m trying to incorporate some of our methods into these videos.”Parmentier works mostly in commercials — he has faced down a Clydesdale in a grocery store for a Budweiser spot, been way too enthusiastic when his team scored a touchdown for AT&T and, perhaps most recognizably, tricked out his car into a virtual shrine to the Cardinals for the Missouri Lottery.But when the coronavirus put a crimp on much business and industry, the commercial work also dried up.”Being a creative person and being stuck at home and not having a whole lot to do creatively by myself, it all came together,” he says.Parmentier turned his basement into a studio and filmed himself reading children’s books aloud. The shows — each book is a different episode — give parents a few minutes to relax while he entertains their children and reassuringly informs them about why they have to stay at home.His own 6-year-old son, Bruce, makes an appearance at the beginning of each episode to bring Parmentier the book. He returns at the end to talk child-to-child about the book’s themes and also about what to do when cooped up at home.The first book in the series is “I’m Worried” — by Michael Ian Black and illustrated by Debbie Ridpath Ohi — about a worried potato. But with the help of a flamingo and a little girl, the potato learns to enjoy the present instead of being concerned about what might happen in the future.”I’m trying to pick out books that are relevant for right now — messages that kids can relate to right now,” he says.The second episode is a reading of “The Adventures of Beekle, the Unimaginary Friend,” by Dan Santat. It tells the story of an imaginary friend who picks a child to be his real friend; it is a story of persistence and the importance of imagination.But not all of the books in the series are going to have an overarching message. The third book, Bill Cotter’s “Don’t Push the Button!,” is just a fun story, Parmentier says.In each episode, Parmentier solicits suggestions for other books to read. He hopes to use some of the proposed books for future episodes.”If a kid suggests a book and I end up reading it on a show, I think that will be pretty special for the kid,” he says.Even after just a few episodes, the production is growing. It is no longer a one-man show: Parmentier has an editor now, Carson Crow; a friend, Arthur Crittenden, wrote the theme song in a single day.”Storytime With Bill” is not a money-making venture. A producer suggested looking for local sponsors, but Parmentier decided that was not the path he wanted to follow.”I want it to stay a fun, positive thing for parents and kids, as long as it doesn’t eat up all of my time, because I still have to pay the mortgage and buy food for the kids,” he says.In these early days of the series, he is putting out two or three episodes each week. He’d like to see the popularity grow, both for the sake of his viewers and himself.”I’m going to keep doing it as long as we’re stuck at home. I’m going to keep doing it because it keeps me sane.”Once this whole social-distancing thing is over, I hope to keep doing it by myself or with others, because it’s fun,” he says.

