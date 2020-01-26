🔥Khloe Kardashian leads tributes to Kobe Bryant after his shock death aged 41🔥

Khloe Kardashian has led the tributes following the shock death of the Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash aged 41.

The reality star was close friends with the basketball player, who was one of five passengers killed in the crash in Calabasas, California this Sunday morning.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

As the news of the legendary star’s death broke, Khloe was one of the first struggling to believe the news as she said: ‘ This can’t be real. there’s no way!!! My heart hurts

Model Gigi Hadid expressed her love of the starwoith a photo from her childhood, sharing a birthday cake with his basketball shirt on it. Underneath she wrote: ‘Shocked and heartbroken. Way too soon. Rest In Peace & Power, Legend- being a fan of yours brought so much joy to my life. Sending my love, strength, and deepest condolences to the sweet Bryant family.’

This can’t be real 💔💔💔💔 there’s no way!!! My heart hurts — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2020

This Story is being updated.





