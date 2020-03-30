🔥Khabib Nurmagomedov on lockdown in Russia and UFC could find replacement to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249🔥

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s lightweight title showdown against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 could finally be off with the champion revealing he is now stranded in Russia due to the coronavirus.

The undefeated Russian however says the event could go on without him – suggesting UFC officials are looking for a replacement fighter.

UFC 249, scheduled for April 18, has been moved from its original venue in Brooklyn, New York with Dana White insisting the show will go on, revealing last week he was closing in on a new location.

Lightweight champion Nurmagomedov, undefeated in MMA, spent part of his training camp at American Kickboxing Academy in California before returning to Russia last week.

And speaking on Instagram Live on Monday, he explained that after being initially told the Ferguson fight would be moved to Abu Dhabi, those plans now look doomed with countries across the globe going on lockdown.

“The UFC told us that the fight 100 per cent isn’t happening in the States. And they said that 99 per cent that it will happen in Emirates, Abu Dhabi,” he said, according to RT Sport.

“After talking to the UFC we decided to fly over to the Emirates a month before the fight. I don’t remember the exact date, it was 19th or 20th, I’ll have to check. But when we landed in Emirates we learned that they are going to close borders. And no one will be able to leave or fly in, with exception for residents.

“So we had to fly back to Russia. Currently I am in Dagestan and I am training and preparing every day. Although I don’t know what am I preparing for. Because after we came to Russia we also learned that the borders are going to be locked. Same like in the States, same like in Europe, Emirates, everywhere. The whole world is in quarantine right now.”

Nurmagomedov added however UFC still plan to go ahead with the card even if he can’t be there.

“So now I am hearing that they are looking to organise it with or without me. OK, go ahead,” he said.

“Everyone should follow the laws. I am not against it, I know that fighters need to feed their families and pay their bills. I know how hard it is for the fighter. Unless they fight they aren’t getting any money.

“I am even hearing that they are looking for an opponent for Tony, because he is in the States and I am here in Russia. But I am here not on my own will.