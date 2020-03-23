🔥KFC to close all UK and Ireland restaurants by Wednesday🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

All KFC restaurants in the UK and Ireland will close by Wednesday as fears mount over coronavirus.

The fried chicken chain will begin closing stores on Monday evening, it said in a statement on Twitter.

KFC said it would try to prevent its food from going to waste by giving it to charity partners around the UK and Ireland.

A ​KFC spokesperson told the Standard: “Our team have done an incredible job in such tricky and uncertain circumstances. In all of our KFC restaurants, up and down the UK & Ireland, our team’s jobs will be waiting for them when we reopen.

“All of our franchise partners are committed to doing all they can – with support from both the UK and Irish Governments – to protect their teams’ typical earnings as much as possible.”

The news comes after recent announcements by several other fast food outlets including Greggs, McDonald’s, Subway and Nando’s that they would be closing temporarily.

Greggs, the UK’s largest bakery chain, said it had been doing “everything we can to keep our shops open and everyone safe,” but “it has become clear that to help us all maintain social distance we need to go further” in a letter from CEO Roger Whiteside.

All Greggs staff will be kept on full contract rates for the time being, although the company warned it would review this in future.

McDonald’s said it would close its restaurants in the UK by the end of Monday, with 135,000 workers affected.

It said its directly-employed staff would be paid in full pay for their scheduled hours until April 5.

Subway restaurants closed on Monday evening, while Nando’s shut its doors on Sunday.

Costa, Primark, Pizza Express and John Lewis are among other high street favourites closing temporarily due to coronavirus.

The British Government ordered pubs and restaurants to close to the public on Friday evening – but said they could continue providing takeaways.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said on Friday that the Government would cover 80 per cent of wages for employees out of work because of coronavirus, up to £2,500 per month.