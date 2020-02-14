🔥KFC launches limited edition Crocs that look just like buckets of fried chicken🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

KFC has launched a limited edition pair of Crocs that will have your feet smelling like fried chicken.

The fast food giant partnered with the shoe company to create two styles of limited edition footwear, and each come complete with chicken-scented charms.

KFC’s marketing bosses are confident customers will love the “fun and fashionable” take on the “classic clog”

Chief marketing officer Andrea Zahumensky said the shoes are “what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of”.

The shoes feature the red stripes of the iconic KFC bucket (KFC/Crocs)

The first of the collection, a sky-high platform, has been debuted this week while the second clog will be available for purchase in the spring.

The shoes, which feature the KFC red stripes and come with two removable, chicken-scented charms, will retail for $59.99 (£45).

Terence Reilly, from Crocs, added: “We’re thrilled with this ‘bucket list’ partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our classic clog.

“We’re honoured to feature this fashion-forward style between two iconic American brands at one of New York’s biggest weeks in fashion that promises to surprise and delight consumers around the globe.”