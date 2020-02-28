🔥KFC is hiring a professional chicken taster – have you got what it takes?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Do you have a penchant for fried chicken?

If the answer is “yes”, then we’ve got some fantastic news for you: KFC is hiring a professional “finger licker” to sample its world-famous fast food treats. Legitimately.

Fronting the Colonel’s new campaign, the successful connoisseur will showcase their chicken-eating skills in an exclusive photoshoot.

Not only will the winner of the competition have their face plastered over restaurant walls up and down the country, they will also get their mug projected on billboards.

To enter, you simply have to write a Tweet explaining why Colonel Sanders should hire you.

It’s important to use the hashtag #kfcfryerme, otherwise your entry won’t be counted.

Entrants must be 18 or over, and are asked to keep their submission PG.

The new job posting comes after a string of bizarre marketing ploys from Kentucky Fried Chicken; this week the fast food chain launched its new donut concoction Stateside, which consists of the spiced chicken being sandwiched between two iced ring doughnuts.

Colonel Sanders also teamed up with Crocs recently to create a shoe collection with detachable chicken-scented clip-ons – much to the bemusement of most people.

Likewise, their fried chicken-topped Pizza Hut slice with gravy also sparked debate.