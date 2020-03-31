🔥Kew Gardens launches behind-the-scenes series for green-fingered fans during coronavirus lockdown🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Kew Gardens is bringing its incredible displays into people’s front rooms by launching a new behind-the-scenes series online.

The Royal Botanic Gardens is doing its bit to help green-fingered fans get through self-isolation by sharing new content on social media every day.

Though the gardens are currently shut in line with government guidance, some staff are still working on the site and are posting regular updates online, with views from inside the greenhouses, up in the treetops and among the stunning grounds.

Kew has also released educational materials aligned with the curriculum of Key Stage 1-5 as part of the new initiative.

Richard Deverell, Director of Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, said: “In these unprecedented and uncertain times, we want to continue to share the beauty of the plants and landscapes at this time of year with as many people as possible.

“We encourage anyone who might have visited this springtime, or perhaps have never visited, to explore both our sites virtually. We’ll have daily updates on our digital channels from the brilliant team of key workers who continue to look after our collections, so they are in good shape when we are able to open our doors once again. In the meantime, may I thank everyone for their good wishes and continuing support.”

Kew Gardens is one of the most popular attractions in the capital, welcoming more than two million annual visitors and hosting spectacular light displays over the Christmas period.

