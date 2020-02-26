🔥Kevin Smith Is Taking His Worship Of Avengers: Endgame Quite Literally Now🔥

It may not have won any Oscars, but there is obviously a ton of love for Avengers: Endgame, which became the highest grossing movie of all time and found its way on to many people’s top 10 lists last year. Heck, for CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell, Avengers: Endgame replaced Die Hard as his favorite movie. But there’s love and then there’s worship. The latter where Kevin Smith comes in, because the filmmaker is taking his worship of Avengers: Endgame quite literally now. Take a look:

Religions have been founded on the Bible, resulting in millions of people deriving inspiration and moral strength from amazing stories about fantastic feats of faith. Hundreds of years from now, our descendants will find divine inspiration from the story of Cap wielding Mjolnir. pic.twitter.com/UUBY1cYcym— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 19, 2020

We knew that Kevin Smith, an avowed and ardent fan of all things comic books and superheroes, held Avengers: Endgame in high regard, but this tweet shows that he sees the Russo Brothers film as more than a great movie, believing it to be a transcendent one. Kevin Smith sees Avengers: Endgame as a sacred text that will inspire worship hundreds of years from now, when the MCU is either gone or in Phase 92, give or take.

In a likely tongue-in-cheek comparison that surely won’t upset anyone (this is the guy who made Dogma), Kevin Smith talks about how the amazing stories from the Bible and elsewhere that serve as the foundation of world religions inspire people and give them strength. Kevin Smith says that Avengers: Endgame can achieve that same kind of thing, inspiring people generations from now with amazing tales of heroism and faith.

Kevin Smith specifically cites one of Avengers: Endgame’s most crowd-pleasing moments, when Captain America proves himself as worthy as we all knew him to be and wields Mjolnir for the first time in order to free his people from the yoke of Thanos’ tyranny. To Kevin Smith, it’s akin to something like David killing Goliath with his sling; a moment of faith and triumph. Perhaps statues will be erected of the moment, to stand alongside Buddy Christ, of course.

It’s an inspiring moment that, for Kevin Smith, will inspire our descendants generations from now, giving them the strength and courage to always do the right thing. Whether Kevin Smith’s worship of Avengers: Endgame or this moment will inspire him to begin the Church of Cap or the Worthyism religion, complete with hammer pendants, we’ll have to wait and see.

But while his likening of Avengers: Endgame to stories of divine import may be new, Kevin Smith has been preaching the gospel of the MCU film for some time. For one scene in particular (not the one described above), Kevin Smith believed that Avengers: Endgame deserved an Oscar nomination for its screenplay. Take a look:

SPOILERS! 3rd time seeing @Avengers at home. Tony running into Howard is my favorite scene. And this exchange paves the way for Tony’s last stand. The movie deserves a Best Screenplay nomination for this moment alone. Tony finally learns to lay down on the wire – thanks to Dad.???? pic.twitter.com/PcfMGI4GWX— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 1, 2019

Kevin Smith might think that Cap wielding Mjolnir is worship worthy, but the scene between Tony and Howard Stark was his favorite in Avengers: Endgame. It’s a great moment, and it actually makes sense that it’s his favorite if you’ve seen Kevin Smith’s most recent film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, since that movie deals a lot with the relationship between parents and their children.

If anything shows how much Kevin Smith worships Avengers: Endgame, it’s how often he’s seen the film and how much thought and consideration he puts into it every time. For example:

SPOILERS! Watched @Avengers twice today. Out of everyone who fought Thanos, Wanda came closest to killing him. If he didn’t call for the “Rain fire!” then the Scarlet Witch would have butchered the Mad Titan. (Even though I turn 49 on Friday, shit like this still matters to me.) pic.twitter.com/PFTZiOYJbL— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 1, 2019

‘It’s still real to me damn it!’ Kevin Smith is absolutely right. Scarlet Witch was beating the brakes off of Thanos before he called his boys in like a chump. It’s awesome that the MCU is finally really embracing the reality from the comics of just how powerful she is.

