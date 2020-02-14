🔥Kevin Smith Had A Hilarious NSFW Response To Robert Pattinson’s Batman Costume🔥

It’s currently a very exciting time to be a DC fan. The newly rebranded Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey is in theaters now, and there are plenty of exciting blockbusters coming down the pipeline as well. Chief among them is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which sat in development hell for a number of years before finally kicking up production. The first glimpse at Robert Pattinson on the cape and cowl was recently revealed, and comic book nerd/director Kevin Smith had a hilarious (NSFW) response.

Batman is arguably the most popular comic book character of all time, and he’s been adapted for film a number of times throughout the years. Next up is Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ The Batman which will introduce a new Bruce Wayne and plenty of other iconic characters to the DCEU for the first time. Parts of Pattinson’s Batman suit were recently revealed and Kevin Smith responded, saying:

Holy innuendo, Batman! I told you it wasn’t suitable for work. Still, this is a pretty hilarious way for Kevin Smith to share his feelings, while also referencing Adam West’s iconic run as Batman in the classic TV show.

Kevin Smith shared his… excitement about The Batman over on his personal Twitter page. Smith regularly uses social media to directly communicate with the comic book fandom, in addition to his popular podcast Fatman on Batman. The Dark Knight’s new suit is no doubt going to be a major point of conversation for Smith’s pod, as well as the rabid fanbase as they wait for more information regarding the contents of The Batman.

The writer/director joked that his “bat pole” was erect from seeing the first glimpse at Robert Pattinson as Batman. If you ask me, it sounds like he’s one step away from a nerdgasm, as his excitement for the beloved hero is clear and palpable. Although Matt Reeves and company were no doubt hoping for this type of reaction, as he reimagines the suit following Battfleck’s departure from the DC Extended Universe.

As a reminder, you can check out the camera test for The Batman’s suit for the title character below. Just beware because Robert Pattinson’s jaw line looks so strong it could beat you up.

This test footage hows off a suit that is quite different from the one Ben Affleck rocked in Batman v Superman and Justice League. It looks more home made and rough around the edges, especially the iconic bat insignia on his chest. The suit is also very reminiscent of the one used in the beloved Arkham video game franchise. With earlier rumors indicating a movie that will feature more detective work for the Dark Knight, perhaps The Batman is really influenced by those games.

Matt Reeves assembled a killer cast to bring Gotham City to life. Robert Pattinson’s Batman will be facing off against a trio of villains as Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, and Colin Farrell play Catwoman, Riddler, and Penguin respectively. Jeffrey Wright will also be playing James Gordon. who should serve as an ally for The Bat.

The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 25th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.