🔥Kevin Smith Clarifies Rumor Of Daredevil Cameo In Spider-Man 3🔥

Is Peter Parker about to swing by Hell’s Kitchen?

That was the MCU rumor ricocheting off the walls of the Internet earlier this week, when director (and all-around comic book veteran) Kevin Smith hinted that Daredevil may be making an appearance in Spider-Man 3 when it debuts in the summer of 2021.

It certainly makes sense, too, given the predicament Peter Parker found himself in towards the end of Far From Home. Spoilers: thanks to a last-minute twist of fate, Mysterio managed to frame Spidey, and it wasn’t long before J. Jonah Jameson – yes, the J. Jonah Jameson – framed Parker as public enemy #1.

Suffice it to say, Tom Holland’s Web-Head may need some legal help by the time Spider-Man 3 releases next year. And while many Marvel fans had their fingers (and toes!) crossed in the hope that Matt Murdock’s lawyer-by-day, crimefighter-by-night would be integrated into the story, now we’re not so sure.

Why, you ask? Because Kevin Smith himself has now taken to Twitter to set the record straight:

Perspective: While I, too, hope this rumor is true, please remember that I only talked about it with @marcbernardin on #FatManBeyond after I read about it on the internet, just like everyone else. This means I have no inside info. Much like everybody else, I’m just a hopeful fan. https://t.co/t8Kn080UIY

— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 17, 2020

As Smith is quick to point out, this was mere speculation that can be traced back to a conversation on the Fatman Beyond podcast with Marc Bernardin, so perhaps it was foolish of us to think that Kevin Smith had somehow uncovered some inside information. Frankly, we’re just desperate to see Charlie Cox reprise the role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

As things stand, the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 3 has been penciled in for a global release on July 16th, 2021. There is, of course, the very real possibility that the decision to postpone Black Widow will have a rippling effect across the entire MCU, as the Powers That Be readjust their timelines accordingly. We will, as always though, keep you posted as this situation develops.