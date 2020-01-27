🔥Kevin Pietersen hails ‘clinical’ England after series victory over South Africa🔥

Former batsman Kevin Pietersen hailed England after their ‘clinical’ and ’emphatic’ series victory over South Africa.

The tourists suffered a heavy defeat in the opening Test in Centurion but outplayed South Africa in the next three matches to seal a 3-1 win and claim the Basil D’Oliveira trophy.

The series victory represents one of Joe Root’s biggest achievements as England captain and a huge sign of progress for a team that has struggled to win Test matches away from home.

‘It was emphatic from Joe Root’s side, clinical. They have been in charge since [the second Test in] Cape Town,’ South African-born England legend Pietersen told Sky Sports.

‘Winning in South Africa is quite something, it’s like winning in Australia and India. This isn’t a great South African team but it’s big to beat South Africa in their own back yard.

‘You can see how happy the England team are with this win. It’s a sorry sight for South Africa but there have been some bright sparks, especially in [Quinton] de Kock.’

England’s series victory is their first under head coach Chris Silverwood, who replaced Trevor Bayliss following last summer’s drawn Ashes series.

‘It’s a lovely feeling,’ Silverwood said. ‘The journey we’ve been on from arriving in South Africa, with the build-up to the series and the result of the first Test… to get where we are now is very pleasing.

‘One thing it [the first Test] did do is it pulled us together. You could see the determination on the players’ faces. I’m very proud.

‘We started something in New Zealand and that has built. We’re learning to take 20 wickets with the Kookaburra.

ENGLAND WIN BY 191 RUNS! Wood gets his fourth to settle it, Nortje caught down leg and England finish the series as 3-1 winners! 🏆 🇿🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 📺 Watch #SAvENG live: https://t.co/vjFjV8u51O

📰 Over-by-over blog: https://t.co/yZcfbaUpZy pic.twitter.com/autMerBlO4 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) January 27, 2020

‘To see the youngsters come through and put their hands up, and for the older ones to do that too.’

Fast bowler Mark Wood was named the Player of the Match in England’s 191-run victory over South Africa in the fourth Test in Johannesburg.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes received the Player of the Series award after scoring 318 runs – including one century – and taking ten wickets in the four matches.





