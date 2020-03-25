🔥Kevin McCloud brings Grand Designs show to London's east end🔥

Saturday 5 May — Sunday 13 May, 10am — 5/6pm London’s ExCeL

Kevin McCloud is back for Grand Designs Live, the annual must-visit show for aspiring renovators and self-builders, taking place at London’s ExCeL.

The huge exhibition showcases more than 500 brands, split into five sections — Build, Kitchens, Bathrooms, Gardens and Interiors.

There’s also a “Technology Trail” for smart-home enthusiasts featuring everything from the latest innovations in app-controlled lighting to voice-controlled taps and even a fork that encourages mindful eating. Useful or annoying? You’ll have to try eating with it to find out.

Grand Designs Live 2018 – a quick guide

GREEN THEME

McCloud is a huge advocate of sustainable design and Grand Designs Live’s charitable partner is Friends Of The Earth.

This year the Grands Designs presenter has once again selected his Green Heroes — designs that are clever and beautiful as well as ecological. These are always great eco-innovations, from speakers made from recycled materials to faux-leather made from recycled pineapple leave fibres, and worth checking out.

In the interiors section of the show, there’s a new Architectural Salvage section, which features everything from refurbished fridges and radiators, restored floor tiles and lighting to entire kitchens,

McCloud says “This new feature is bringing together unique products and also inspiring inventive use; there’s no-one better than people working in the salvage industry to show visitors how to work with existing materials, and re-claim everything from bricks to wooden panelling. The salvage industry has got more and more exciting, it’s a thriving industry and a very important one today”.

The eco-focus has even seen single-use plastic bottle and straws banned from sale at the show, while show goody bags and disposable cutlery have been replaced with biodegradable alternatives.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

It’s a good idea to make sure your visit coincides with one of the talks or presentations that are of particular interest to you, if possible. Some highlights include:

Plastic Surgery – Reducing Plastic PollutionWednesday 9 May, 11-11: 45am

How can we design our homes without damaging our planet? These design pioneers combine their passion for innovation and inspirational design with care for the earth.

Behind the Scenes with Kevin and PiersSunday 13 May, 2-2: 45pm

​Kevin McCloud and Piers Taylor discuss how the TV shows Grand Designs and The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes are created.

Meet the Grand Designers Daily, 3-3: 45pm

A Q&A session hosted by Kevin McCloud, who will be joined by some of the most memorable Grand Designers from the latest series of Grand Designs.

The Future of Interior DesignSunday 6 May, 2-2: 45pmHouzz will be revealing the latest renovation trends in the UK, including which trends will stand the test of time and how to incorporate them into your home.

Green Heroes LiveWednesday 9 May, 2-2: 45pm

Five of Kevin’s previous ‘heroes’ are returning with live demonstrations of their products, giving you the chance to see the very best come to life.

Top 5 Tips For Adding Value To Your PropertyMonday 7 May, 2-2: 45pm

Thursday 10 May, 2-2: 45pm

Redecoration and renovation tips to help you to increase the value in an existing property, from a host of property experts.

5 Things No One Tells You About Buying Property AbroadSunday 6 May, 12-12: 45pm

Hosted by A Place in the Sun presenter Laura Hamilton.

Sourcing SustainablySaturday 12 May, 12-12: 45pm

Chaired by Kevin McCloud, this talk spans all materials ranging from products for building to and interior decoration and is a must-see for any salvage enthusiast.

ASK AN EXPERT

There’s free 30-minute consultations for aspiring renovators and self-builders with specialists across a range of home-improvement areas, including finance, architects, gardeners and eco-experts. You can book them in advance here. Walk-up slots are also available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

ONE MORE THING…

The Lavatory Project might be worth popping into. A series of installations curated by a host of interior designers makes the most of that space underneath your stairs and one idea includes a Royal Wedding themed toilet.Tickets from £12 for a weekday or £15 for a weekend, find out more at Grand Designs Live