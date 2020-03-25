🔥Kevin McCloud backs 'wily and clever' pop-up ideas for London housing🔥

We are not using our space well and planners are not good at providing it, says Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud when asked how we can make London living more sustainable in our space-starved capital.

“Planning laws are still routed in the Forties, in that regard. Buildings are given ‘uses’ and those uses can’t be changed. And I think that’s a great shame.”

SO WHAT IS A GOOD MODEL FOR CITY LIVING?

In Melbourne, Australia, in the Eighties recession, urban planner Jan Gehl helped transform the city centre. You’ll find an IBM office on floor 415, and next floor up is apartments, and on the rooftop there’s a crèche. They’ve created a knitted, vibrant community that’s far more resilient and sustainable.

London could learn a lot. We are still largely just another international city where it’s all ‘“here is the work zone” and “here is the live zone”. You live in Clapham and work in the City, or you live in Catford and work in the West End.

But there is some good work being done, by Soho Estates, for example. They’re revitalising Soho with affordable housing units. And some of the most interesting pop-ups in London come out of fighting planning policies that say you can’t build here. It’s a wily, clever and intelligent use of the pop-up model.

Meet the Grand Designers behind the show’s most ambitious projects

WHY CO-HOUSING IS GOOD

I’m a big fan of co-housing. Why not share facilities like a tumble dryer? Why should we have to buy a washing machine in a tiny flat? My mother lives in a facility where they have a shared kitchen-laundry. It’s immensely progressive, in fact she met her boyfriend that way.

Anything that is promoting diversity in terms of tenure, and diversity in terms of flexibility, for any generation, is good because it encourages people to move on, sell their big home to a family and move into something smaller.

In Europe I’ve seen schemes with that diversity of housing type. It means people can carry on living in the street they’ve lived in for 20 or 30 years, or round the corner. It means they still have a role in that community, they’re not segregated. What we’ve done over the last 50 years is remove our elderly from society, treated them as a burden, added cost to their care and effectively removed any role for them.

RETIREMENT VILLAGES? IT’S A NO FROM McCLOUD

I’m one of those baby boomers approaching 60. For many of us active people retirement is just a phase, going from maybe a 40-hour week to a 20-hour week. Retirement villages are just posh old people’s homes. It doesn’t solve anything.

Built with community in mind: McCloud’s custom-build company HAB — Happiness Architecture Beauty — offers different types of housing to attract buyers with a mix of ages and social backgrounds, “the bedrock of a good community”

We’ve just finished a scheme with my business, HAB — Happiness Architecture Beauty — near Winchester where we’ve offered over nine different house types. Of 50 houses, 20 are social housing and 30 are open market. We’ve attracted a really interesting mix of age and social background. We’ve designed variety in order to attract variety, which is the bedrock of a good community.

IMPROVE TO ENJOY YOUR HOME, NOT TO MAXIMISE ITS SALE VALUE

I don’t understand this stuff about improving your property to maximise its sale value. Do it for yourself, not for the market. Do it to make yourself happy. It’s never going to be your perfect dream house, there’s no such thing. It’s all relative but many of us can make a Victorian house hugely pleasurable, we can love an old building or a modern flat with just as much passion.

We can get real delight from remodelling to create a view out of a window, and plenty of light… communities are important and we should stay within them.

THINK ABOUT SAVING ENERGY

You don’t need hi-tech gizmos to go green. Turn down your thermostat, triple insulate your loft or attic. Draftproof windows or get secondary glazing. I guarantee you’ll get the payback between two to four weeks.

Go on the internet and find Freecycle and eBay and other apps, somewhere to recycle when you do things like remodel your kitchen. I know people who buy whole houses off eBay — insulation, blocks, bricks and windows.

FAVOURITE ECO-FRIENDLY PRODUCTS AT THE SHOW

My personal preference is always to go for the lower tech product which is more kooky and offbeat, partly because it sort of encourages us to think laterally about product and product design, and about materials and resources. Using mushroom compost to make product in moulds, that’s radical. Or how about logs made out of coffee grounds which can be used in solid fuel stoves, chimneys and open fires, and are completely carbon-neutral?

I think it’s going to be quite a different feel this year. We have a big tech trail and a big green trail of course. But we’ve streamlined the exhibition so it’s a much more curated thing, and includes many more small makers and companies who are not on the high street. And that’s a very important thing for me.

Among Kevin’s Green Heroes: The Bamboo Bicycle Club of east London will manufacture their eco-friendly self-build bikes in front of a live audience at Grand Designs Live next Monday, May 7

We’ve also got more demonstrators on the Green Heroes stand, showing how they make their products. The Lavatory Project will include mock-ups from six interior designers who let their imaginations run wild to create unique and striking rooms.

And there’s a garden gnome trail for the kids. Garden gnomes were banned from the Chelsea Flower Show last year, but I’m a big fan and I photograph them in gardens quite a lot if I see a good one.

KEVIN’S THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

We all want to make the world a better place and fashion it so that it looks after us and our loved ones. Architects and designers just happen to be expert at it — but design is something we all do, with thought, and carefully.

Kevin McCloud will appear at Grand Designs Live, running at ExCeL from May 5-13.