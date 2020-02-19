🔥Kevin De Bruyne shines in easy Manchester City win to leave West Ham in relegation zone🔥

Goals from Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne were enough to seal a comfortable 2-0 win for Manchester City to leave West Ham languishing in the relegation zone.

A lot had transpired in between when this game was postponed and subsequently rearranged after Storm Ciara swept into the Etihad Stadium with heavy rain 10 days ago.

Pep Guardiola had dominated the headlines after Manchester City’s Champions League ban but the Catalan brushed off speculation about his future and insisting the club have “their backing”.

Guardiola made five changes to his side that lost 2-0 to Tottenham last time out, with Gabriel Jesus partnering Sergio Aguero in attack.

West Ham boss David Moyes set up with a defensive 5-3-2 setup, putting Robert Snodgrass up top with Michail Antonio and new signing Jarrod Bowen on the bench.

Those expecting a dominant opening from the home side were not disappointed, with Jesus and Aguero both going close in the early moments.

The former then had another chance to beat Lukasz Fabianski but fluffed his lines, allowing Aaron Cresswell to make a last-ditch challenge. But City were having it all their own way as West Ham defended deeply.

The champions kept coming and finally got their reward on the half-hour mark. Kevin De Bruyne whipped in the corner and Rodri’s glancing header nestled in the far corner.

At half-time, the statistics told the whole story: City 15 shots, West Ham one. And it was very much the same menu in the second half as Aguero flashed an effort wide of the post.

Things soon got worse for the Hammers when Ryan Fredericks went off with a shoulder injury, giving Pablo Zabaleta a chance to bid farewell to the Etihad Stadium in his final season.

That injury seemed to disrupt West Ham’s shape and De Bruyne took full advantage, overlapping Bernardo Silva before sneaking a low effort past Fabianski at his near post. It was a richly deserved goal for the Belgian, who had been the game’s best performer by a long stretch.

The playmaker nearly provided a stunning assist for Jesus but the Brazilian saw his effort blocked by Fabianski, who kept the score down to something respectful at least.

Jarrod Bowen came off the bench late on to make his debut for West Ham after his January switch from Hull City, but the damage was done long before his introduction as City put a testing week behind them to get back to winning ways.

FULL TIME

2020-02-19T21:23:22.900Z

FULL TIME | Man City 2-0 West HamRodri and De Bruyne seal a comfortable win for the champions to cut Liverpool’s lead to 22 points.The scoreline flatters West Ham, in truth, and that’s exactly what Man City needed after a very tough week off the pitch.Moyes’ men stay in the relegation zone with 12 games remaining.

2020-02-19T21:17:14.000Z

90 mins: Four minutes of added time to be played. The Etihad is almost empty already though!

2020-02-19T21:16:28.000Z

88 mins: Jesus has had a night to forget in truth but the Brazilian does nothing wrong on this occasion, trying to set up Aguero for 3-0 but Diop intervenes.

SUBS

2020-02-19T21:12:27.103Z

84 mins: Silva’s night is over. The Spaniard has picked up a knock and he’s been replaced by Phil Foden.Warm ovation from the City fans.

2020-02-19T21:10:37.000Z

83 mins: West Ham have threatened City at times but the final pass/effort has really been lacking – and it proves again as Noble spurns his effort well wide from 25 yards.

SUBS

2020-02-19T21:06:21.000Z

78 mins: That’s De Bruyne’s last contribution tonight and he goes off with a goal and an assist.Guardiola gives him a passionate embrace, with Ilkay Gundogan making his way onto the pitch.Jarrod Bowen is on for his West Ham debut, replacing Snodgrass.

2020-02-19T21:05:23.000Z

77 mins: Jesus denied!De Bruyne… What a player.His incredible outside-of-the-boot cross finds Jesus at the far post and he’s onside, but his volley is blocked superbly by Fabianski.

2020-02-19T21:02:20.300Z

74 mins: Antonio gets a rare bit of joy against Mendy on the right flank, cutting inside and having a go on his left.Unfortunately, that’s about as nice as you can be about it. Way wide and not at all handsome.

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-19T20:59:25.783Z

Jack Rosser at the Etihad Stadium”West Ham are being forced deeper and deeper now, they were getting away on the odd break earlier on but have hardly seen the ball since Fredericks was taken off injured. City squeezing the life out of Moyes’s side.”

2020-02-19T20:58:16.000Z

70 mins: Terrific challenge in the area from Ogbonna to deny Silva a chance of breaking into the area.

2020-02-19T20:58:05.083Z

68 mins: That second goal has proved to be a real suckerpunch for West Ham because they’re camped on the edge of their box now.With a win looking unlikely at this point, the Hammers must prevent themselves from being beaten soundly here at the Etihad.

SUBS

2020-02-19T20:53:01.893Z

64 mins: Laporte will be pleased to have got over an hour of action under his belt after his injury comeback.John Stones replaces him at the back.

GOAL!

2020-02-19T20:50:10.066Z

Man City 2-0 West Ham | Kevin De Bruyne 62’Sublime goal! City just pass it around the box for a minute or so before finding Bernardo Silva and with De Bruyne on the overlap, he sneaks a low effort in at the front post.

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-19T20:48:11.260Z

Jack Rosser on the implications of that forced substitution…”Fredericks off with his arm in a makeshift sling, he will be a huge loss for the Hammers. They’ve already got a real lack of pace in this side, Zabaleta is not going to help that situation.”

2020-02-19T20:47:14.190Z

Standing ovation for Zabaleta from the home crowd – nice to see.

SUBS

2020-02-19T20:45:46.000Z

57 mins: Concern here for West Ham after Fredericks gets blocked off by Rodri and wins a free-kick.The full-back looks in a lot of agony and that looks like it could be a dislocated shoulder. If that’s the case, he’ll be coming off.Pablo Zabaleta does get his Etihad farewell after all.

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-19T20:43:14.990Z

Jack Rosser at the Etihad Stadium”Rice is doing absolutely everything he can to drive West Ham forward here, winning the ball and even bursting forward down the wing, but the Hammers are lacking the pace to do anything significant. “You would think we’ll get to see either Felipe Anderson or Bowen before too long.”

2020-02-19T20:42:03.433Z

53 mins: Chance for Aguero!West Ham are caught cold on the counter as De Bruyne finds Aguero and the Argentine, after selling Diop with the dummy, flashes a shot wide of the far post.

2020-02-19T20:38:17.276Z

50 mins: A good opportunity for West Ham and it’s Rice who goes on a surging run down the right flank.Otamendi makes a hash of the clearances and Soucek beats him to the looping ball before Antonio is penalised for handball.

2020-02-19T20:35:38.500Z

47 mins: Absolute genius from De Bruyne as he plays one of the passes of the season to put Walker in behind Masuaku. The full-back looks up and tries to find Aguero with a square ball, but Fabianski cuts it out. He’s so vital to this team.

