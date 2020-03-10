🔥Kevin De Bruyne provides Manchester City with boost as midfielder returns to training ahead of Arsenal clash🔥

Pep Guardiola has been handed a huge boost with Kevin De Bruyne back in full training ahead of Manchester City’s game against Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Belgian has been out since injuring his shoulder in City’s Carabao Cup win against Aston Villa, missing games against Sheffield Wednesday and crucially Manchester United.

City were largely passive in midfield against United, with the Belgian’s absence particularly evident as they slumped to a 2-0 derby defeat.

De Bruyne was pictured back in full training ahead of their Premier League fixture with Arsenal, however, a timely return with a season-defining Champions League tie against Real Madrid on the horizon.

Leroy Sane – who has not featured since City claimed the Community Shield with victory over Liverpool in August – has also stepped up his return to first team football.

The German was also pictured in training having played for the U23 side against Arsenal last week and looks set to return to first team football sooner rather than later.