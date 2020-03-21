🔥Kevin De Bruyne over Mohamed Salah at Chelsea, but Reece James would have Eden Hazard back over both🔥

Two Premier League stars but neither of whom excelled at Chelsea. Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne are now two household names, but it’s the Belgian Reece James would take back first if given the choice.

After leaving Chelsea for Wolfsburg in 2014, De Bruyne returned to the Premier League to join Manchester City where he has become one of the most feared midfielders in world football.

Salah also left the Premier League following a torrid spell with Chelsea, joining Liverpool via AS Roma. The prolific forward has gone on to score an incredible 72 goals in 113 Premier League games.

However, when asked who he would like to see return, James – who was enjoying a fine debut season with the Blues first-team prior to its suspension – opted for De Bruyne.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, James said: “I’d probably have De Bruyne. Both are great at their position. There’s no major reason for De Bruyne over Salah. Just like his style of play.”

(Getty Images)

The likes of Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi will be delighted by the choice; Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic, perhaps not so much.

However, if given the choice of any former Chelsea player, neither De Bruyne or Salah make the cut.

On who he would pick, James said: “Eden Hazard. I just loved the way he played. I still love him. He’ll go down as one of Chelsea’s best players ever.”

The promising 20-year-old also gave his verdict on the most asked question in football: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

“For me, I go Ronaldo,” James stated. “Growing up I’ve always liked the way he’s done things.”

Finally, perhaps not what Chelsea fans want to hear, James refuses to rule out a future move to the MLS, although admittedly not until much later in his career.

“I’ll never say never,” he said. “MLS is a great league and other players have gone later in their career.”