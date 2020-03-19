🔥Kevin Clifton says Craig Revel Horwood was 'never 100% convinced of me' after Strictly Come Dancing exit🔥

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has reflected on his departure from the programme, admitting he never fully won over Craig Revel Horwood.

The professional dancer, 37, shocked fans earlier this month when he announced he was leaving after a seven-year spell.

Clifton has discussed his reasons for leaving the show as well, stating that he wants new experiences.

He said on his podcast: “At age 23 it would be different. I’d look at it and think, ‘I can stay on this for the next 10 or 15 years’, but at 37 years old I was thinking, ‘I’m going to turn 38’.

“If it’s going to be similar to what I have already done I don’t see myself doing it into my forties.

“I have got so many other interests and I thought, ‘I’ll have to leave at some point’. I guess I was starting to question when the last series would be. I kept an open dialogue with the producers. It did not come out of the blue.

“We were very open with each other. They were aware a while back I was at least thinking when was the time. Me leaving gives younger dancers the chance to come through now. Nobody is bigger than the show.”

Couple: Clifton and Dooley’s relationship began after they won the show in 2016 (PA)

Addressing the notoriously tough to impress judge, Clifton added: Clifton said: “After seven years of trying to impress Craig, I always thought that Craig was never 100 percent convinced of me.

“It was very rare he would get his 10 paddle out, like mine and Stacey’s paso doble was three 10s in the final when he could have given a 10.”

Clifton won the 16th series of Strictly with partner Stacey Dooley, who is now his girlfriend.

He has already announced his post-Strictly role, revealing he will star in Strictly Ballroom The Musical.

After his exit, bosses confirmed that all of the other remaining professionals will be returning.

According to reports, Gorka Marquez could be paired with a celebrity again, after spending a year as a non-paired professional.

Additional reporting by Press Association.