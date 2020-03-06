kevin-clifton-announces-strictly-come-dancing-departure

Kevin Clifton has announced that he’s leaving Strictly Come Dancing. 

The professional, who won the competition with his now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley in 2018, revealed the news on Twitter. 

Clifton’s statement, penned in the iPhone Notes app, reads: “The past 7 years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life.

“I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special.”

A statement from the programme was then shared on the show’s official account, alongside a post which read: “Sadly Kevin Clifton is leaving #Strictly after seven incredible years on the show. Join us in wishing him all the best, @keviclifton. you’ll be sorely missed!”

Clifton featured in seven series of Strictly. 

