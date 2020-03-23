🔥Kevin Bacon urges viewers to keep indoors on Good Morning Britain as he promotes #IStayHomeFor🔥

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the globe, a number of high-profile figures are desperately calling for members of the public to stay indoors to prevent the rapid spread of the deadly virus.

The latest celebrity to call for people to remain on their sofas during the Covid-19 crisis is actor Kevin Bacon, who launched his #IStayHomeFor campaign last week.

The campaign sees someone writing the name of the person they’re choosing to stay home for, sharing it online and tagging six more friends to do the same.

#IStayHomeFor campaign rather humorously riffs off the famous ‘Bacon’s Law’ – which suggests everyone is only six or fewer acquaintances closer to Kevin Bacon.

In his video, the 61-year-old wrote the name of his wife of 32 years, Kyra Sedgwick, as the person he wants to protect.

Further explaining the campaign on today’s Good Morning Britain, Bacon explained: “I want to keep in mind that there’s a lot of people who cant stay home, and we should be staying home for them to protect the first responders and the medical workers and the unlikely heroes who are coming out of this thing – the people who work in grocery stores and essential services, who don’t have the luxury of staying at home.”

He added that the campaign, which has seen celebrities such as Demi Lovato and David Beckham get involved, has helped those who have struggled with staying indoors.

“I see a lot of positivity and support for each other,” he said. “We’ve been told to stay inside for the best of our ability, but it’s okay to go out and take a walk and walk a dog, and get some fresh air. You can do that, but you have to do that logically.”

Several other celebrities have been making the most of their time inside, raising the spirits of their fans during the coronavirus crisis.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, the last live show of the series, saw 11 million viewers tuning in for some uplifting content, while Anthony Hopkins amused his fans as he plays piano for his pet cat while in isolation.

There are currently over 5000 people in the UK who have tested positive for coronavirus, with over 281 deaths.