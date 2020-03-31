🔥Kerry Katona reveals she is self-isolating after experiencing coronavirus symptoms🔥

Kerry Katona has told fans that she is self-isolating with her family after experiencing symptoms in line with coronavirus.

The former Atomic Kitten star, 39, previously revealed that her eldest daughter Molly McFadden, 18, had shown symptoms of Covid-19.

Writing in her new! magazine column, the singer told readers that she has also had “a dry cough and a sore throat,” adding: “I feel weak and dizzy sometimes, so we are isolating ourselves for as long as we need to.”

She said that neither she nor her daughter had been tested for the virus, but reasoned: “The doctor says we need to be cautious so no one’s leaving this house for the foreseeable.”

The most common symptoms of coronavirus are a new continuous dry cough and/or a high temperature.

If you are the first in your household to experience symptoms, you should self-isolate for seven days, while all others in the household who remain well should stay at home for 14 days.

If any others start to display symptoms, they must stay at home for seven days from when the symptoms first appeared, regardless of where they are in the previous 14 day cycle.

Katona previously revealed that Molly, who she shares with ex-husband and former Westlife star Brian McFadden, had Covid-19 symptoms in an Instagram post shared over the weekend.

Posting a series of facts about the virus and how children would be treated, which she said had been sent to her by This Morning’s Dr Ranj, she wrote: “Just been sent this which has the correct information on! Which makes me and I’m sure many others [feel] so much better!”

“Being a mother of 5 and my eldest having the symptoms it’s been really scary stay safe people and stay home. Thank you to @drranj for sending me this xxx.”