🔥Kentish-style lakeside homes attract families who want to stay🔥

Apartments on the banks of an eight-acre freshwater lake are for sale from £240,000.

Traditional Kentish-style homes are on offer at Holborough Lakes near Snodland.

Built on former gravel pits, they have pitched roofs, mellow brick, pastel-coloured weatherboarding and veranda decks overlooking a lake and nature reserve.

There is a village centre with a day nursery and school plus a water sports academy and gym.

Keeran and Sandy Beebeejaun liked the address so much they traded up from an apartment to a four-bedroom house.

“It’s impossible to find a setting as lovely in this part of Kent,” says Sandy, 32, who works for the Football Association.

“We know we won’t outgrow the house so we expect to be here for a long time.”

Water's Edge is the latest phase, with apartments on the banks of an eight-acre freshwater lake with jetty.

Prices start at £240,000. Call Berkeley Homes on 01634 775643.