🔥Kensal Rise institution The Lexi cinema is fundraising for a second screen🔥

The UK’s first social enterprise cinema, based in North London, is appealing to the public to help install a second screen.

The Lexi in Kensal Rise, staffed by local volunteers with 100% of profits going to a South African charity, has set itself an ambitious fundraiser to expand its facilities and implement a range of community initiatives.

The cinema has given itself until May 25 this year to raise £148,390. Just over a month after launching on January 26, members of the public have pledged over £52,000. Owners hope to install the new facilities by November.

“We need £148,390 to kit out the new building and create a welcoming, inclusive space for the whole community,” a spokesperson for the cinema said.

They are also hoping for a helping hand from Sadiq Khan. “In March the Mayor of London will be looking at our project and we hope he’ll make a pledge of up to £50k from The Mayor’s Fund, to help us on our way,” they said.

As well as a second screen the cinema is planning to install a central hub, enabling an extra 2000 hours a year of space for community use.

“The response so far has been absolutely incredible,” a spokesperson said. “The support of our volunteers, our neighbours, the cinema members, all of our customers and the community groups who use the space has absolutely blown us away. We have… 88 days to go and we’re very hopeful that with the support of our community we can go all the way.”

For more information and to pledge to the fundraiser, head to spacehive.com/thelexihub