🔥Kenny Rogers: Country music legend dies aged 81🔥

March 21, 2020
Country music legend Kenny Rogers has died aged 81. 

The artist’s family announced the news this morning. 

They said: “The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10: 25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”

