🔥Kenny Rogers: Country music legend dies aged 81🔥

Country music legend Kenny Rogers has died aged 81.

The artist’s family announced the news this morning.

They said: “The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10: 25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”

This page is being updated.

