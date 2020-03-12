Kendrick Lamar will headline Glastonbury Festival this year, which appears to be continuing its preparations as normal despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The festival has announced more than 90 artists for its 2020 line-up, with Lamar and Diana Ross among the biggest names joining the previously announced headliners Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift.

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Angel Olsen, Camila Cabello, Crowded House, FKA Twigs, Charli XCX, Haim and Kacey Musgraves will perform.

While Robyn and Sinead O’Connor are some of the other acts announced with the new line-up.

Announcing the current line-up with a blog post on their website, Glastonbury wrote: “After much consideration given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, here is the first list of musical acts for Glastonbury 2020.

“As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so.

“No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!

“As always this is just a taste of what is to come, we plan to announce many more artists and attractions, area by area, over the coming weeks leading up to the full line-up in May.”

The Glastonbury announcement follows the cancellation of a number of high-profile events and festivals, including Austin’s SXSW Festival.