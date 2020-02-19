Kenan Thompson of ‘SNL’ heading to Webster University

FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo Kenan Thompson presents the award for outstanding drama series at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” and Hasan Minhaj of Netflix’s “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” will headline this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner which takes place April 25, 2020. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Chris Pizzello

Longtime “Saturday Night Player” Kenan Thompson is at Webster University’s Grant Gymnasium on April 13; event time is at 7 p.m.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24.The event is presented by Campus Activities.Tickets for the general public are $20. Tickets for students asre free at the UC Info Desk with valid student identification.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Ozzy Osbourne had ben scheduled for the venue in 2019 but the tour was called off as well so he could recover from a fall.

The big show is June 27 at the Dome at America’s Center.

The group is the subject of the hit Broadway play “Jersey Boys” known for songs like “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man.”

The Isley Brothers’ concert was full of classics, theirs and others, along with audience participation over the two full hours.

Gary Mule Deer is also on the bill. The show is a stop on “The Americana Tour.”

Hit Fox television show “The Masked Singer” is hitting the road with summer with a tour coming to Stifel Theatre on June 6.

Brittany Howard’s debut solo album is “Jaime.” Tickets for the show go on sale Friday. Vagabon will open.

Primus will perform Rush’s classic album “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety. Wolfmother and Battles are also on the bill.

This is the band’s third album with its most current lead singer Todd La Torre, who replaced Geoff Tate, who fell out with his former bandmates.

FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo Kenan Thompson presents the award for outstanding drama series at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” and Hasan Minhaj of Netflix’s “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” will headline this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner which takes place April 25, 2020. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)