Ken Jeong coming to Touhill Performing Arts Center for UMSL’s Mirthweek Comedy Show

Ken Jeong attends the 2020 An Unforgettable Evening at Beverly Wilshire on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jordan Strauss

University of Missouri-St. Louis’ Mirthweek Comedy Show will bring 2020 headliner Ken Jeong to Touhill Performing Arts Center on April 23. Show time is at 8 p.m.Tickets are $35. Get more information at touhill.org.Jeong is featured on TV’s “The Masked Singer.”

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

The 18-year-old singer hopes her current time on “The Voice” will further showcase the talent that comes out of St. Louis.

With the Black Rep production of “Spell #7,” a familiar performer finds himself in new territory.

The show is a stop on his “Shady Grove 2020 Tour.”

Chris Tucker could not have been more topical taking about coronavirus, but he’s still talking about Charlie Sheen, Michael Jackson and Wesley Snipes.

Fogerty will perform Creedence Clearwater Revival hits and more.

Ticket to Rock allows fans to purchase one ticket covering all four rock shows.

Tickets for all of the shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Songs from the new album will get their first live performance this weekend at Off Broadway.

The show is a stop on the “Wheels of Soul 2020 Tour.” St. Paul and the Broken Bones and Gabe Dixon are also on the bill.

She says the tour is my biggest and boldest show yet and it’s a joy to perform. I hope you love it.” Tickets go on sale Friday.

Ken Jeong attends the 2020 An Unforgettable Evening at Beverly Wilshire on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)