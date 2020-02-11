🔥Kelvin Fletcher's wife Eliza Marsland insists there's 'no drama' after he was pictured on night out with Oti Mabuse🔥

Kelvin Fletcher’s wife Eliza Marsland has insisted there is “no drama here” after her husband was pictured enjoying a late night out with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Oti Mabuse.

Strictly Come Dancing winners Fletcher and Mabuse were pictured in The Sun enjoying a late night out together in London last Friday, sharing a nightcap in the Soho Sanctum hotel at 3:30am.

Marsland was later pictured not wearing her wedding ring, and reportedly unfollowed Fletcher on Instagram after the pictures emerged.

“That ring is heavy. It only comes out on special occasions. Oh, and it was fake tan day. #Nodramahere.”

(@eliza_marsland)

Fletcher, an ex-Emmerdale star, and Eliza married in 2015, and have two children; Marnie, three, and Milo, one.

Fletcher has spent a number of months travelling with the Strictly Come Dancing tour following his success on the show.

He is not partnered with Mabuse on the tour as she is currently a judge on The Greatest Dancer.

The duo won Strictly Come Dancing last December after Fletcher joined the show just days before it began, replacing injured TV personality Jamie Laing.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019

He thanked Mabuse for “the most amazing experience of my life,” saying: “I think this show represents everything that is amazing with this country, I think the people personify what is great and it’s just been an absolute privilege.”

A tearful Mabuse praised Fletcher, saying: “I’ve been on this show for five years and I have never ever met any celeb who gives his heart, his soul… for me that is the best gift and the best ending to my year.”

Mabuse married Romanian dancer Marius Lepure in 2016.