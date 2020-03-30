🔥Kelly Brook says Paul Hollywood was 'terrifying' on the Great Celebrity Bake Off🔥

Kelly Brook admits Paul Hollywood was “terrifying” on the Great Celebrity Bake Off.

The GBBO judge, 50, has had competitors quaking in their boots as they create the perfect baked treats.

This series will see Brook, 40, compete against Carol Vorderman, Rob Rinder and comedian Mo Gilligan on the Channel 4 show, in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

She told Hello! magazine: “I’ve always loved the show. Baking is my hobby – it’s so relaxing when I’m at home.”

Brook in this week’s Hello magazine (PA)

She continued: “But my showstopper didn’t turn out like I’d planned when I was being filmed. I put myself under loads of pressure and made mistakes.

“And Paul was terrifying. When he looked at my cake, the expression on his face said it all.”

Dream team: Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (Love Productions)

Brook has lost weight, going from a size 16 to a size 12, and she has also spoke of boyfriend Jeremy Parisi saying: “He loves me whatever my size. He didn’t even notice I’d gained weight.

“He doesn’t care about things like that. He just likes that I sit down and enjoy eating with him. I’m not one of those girls who pushes a salad around her plate.”

Brook added that she she’s planning on tying the knot, saying: “We’re happy as we are. Our relationship just gets better and better.”

