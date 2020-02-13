🔥Kelly Brook left 'shaken' after London home targeted in raid🔥

Kelly Brook has told how she was been left shaken and too scared to sleep alone after her north-west London home was targeted by a burglar.

The model reportedly disturbed the intruder after having returned from presenting her Heart Radio show.

Brook, 40, said she heard a noise upstairs when she got him from work and saw a man running from the rear of the house as she went to investigate.

She told The Sun: “It’s really shaken me up. I won’t be staying by myself tonight.”

Kelly Brook’s London home has been the target of a burglary, which she says has left her feeling ‘really shaken up’ (PA)

The thief fled with jewellery and electrical goods, it was reported.

Police said they were called to an address in north-west London at about 7.35pm on Tuesday following reports of a burglary.

There were no injuries and an investigation is under way, Scotland Yard said.

No arrests have been made.

Brook is a model, actress and TV personality known for regular appearances on comedy panel show Celebrity Juice.

She has also featured on shows included Strictly Come Dancing and Loose Women, and as a guest judge on the third series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Brook is in a relationship with Italian model Jeremy Parisi.