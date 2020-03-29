🔥Kell Brook: I'm the man to beat Terence Crawford – we both want the fight🔥

Kell Brook believes his next fight could be against pound-for-pound contender Terence Crawford after the pair exchanged words in America.

The former welterweight champion – who lost his IBF belt to Errol Spence in 2017 – has more recently competed at super-welterweight, a weight class above Terrence Crawford at 147 pounds.

The Brit believes he can shed the weight and – more importantly – become the first person to inflict defeat on the previously unbeaten Crawford, whose record sits at 36 wins without defeat.

Brook ended a 14-month spell without a fight by emphatically knocking out Mark DeLuca, admittedly at a level some way off that of Crawford.

The 33-year-old has revealed now revealed an exchange with the American WBO welterweight Champion in America, adding Crawford’s promoter Bob Arum is also interested in arranging the bout.

Crawford has fought in the UK in the past, claiming his title with a points decision against Ricky Burns in Scotland in 2014.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Brook said: “I saw Bob [Arum] out in America, I seen him walking through the lobby in the MGM Grand.

“I basically went over and said: ‘You’re running out of opponents for Crawford and I’m the guy to beat him. I’m here.’ I saw Terence Crawford, he said he was ready for it, so everybody is on the same page.

“Everyone wants to make the fight. We just need to make the numbers count for me, for it to make business sense for me, and then we can get training and get ready for the fight.

“The weight won’t be a problem. Obviously, I’m going to have to get the steppers out, chase the kids around the house and that will help me get the weight off.

“I’ve got enough time. If we can agree on what we need to, we can get into gear and we can make welterweight for the world title championship of the world.

“It probably might be America, but I’ve heard them talk about Britain. We’ll have to wait and see. Bob Arum actually said to me he likes the sound of Britain.

“Bramall Lane. Have a win, it would be fantastic.”