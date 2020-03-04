🔥Keith Flint remembered by The Prodigy on the anniversary of his death🔥

The Prodigy have paid tribute to their frontman Keith Flint, saying that his “light blazes strong” on year after his death.

The musician was found dead at his home in Essex on March 4 2019 at the age of 49.

The band shared a series of images of Flint performing on Twitter, as well as a black and white shot of the band and a Prodigy logo.

“One year has gone by since you left us, we miss you everyday man, your light blazes strong,” the post read.

“You will always be here with us coz as you know – WE LIVE FOREVER…!

“Stay Punk brother, Forever in our hearts, Liam and Maxim x #theprodigy #raisetheroof #weliveforever.”

Fans of the late singer also tweeted tributes for Flint, with one writing: “One year today and it still feels raw. I can’t believe he’s gone.”

“It’s been a year since we lost Keith Flint of The Prodigy,” another wrote. “His vision and energy was unmatched! RIP firestarter”

One fan said that he was “the loveliest human being” while using the hashtag #keef, a nickname of Flint’s.

The singer rose to fame in the Brit Award-winning electronic band in the 1990s and was known for hits including Firestarter and Breathe.

The Prodigy released their latest album, No Tourists, in November 2018, their seventh consecutive number one record.

​With additional reporting by Press Association