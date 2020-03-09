🔥Keira Knightley talks feminism and earning more than her husband James Righton to Porter magazine🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Keira Knightley has enjoyed an illustrious film career, from starring in Love Actually to The Imitation Game.

But the star has opened up about the sexism she has experienced as a successful actress, including being pitted against her husband.

She married Klaxons keyboard player James Righton in 2013 and they are the parents to two daughters, Edie and Delilah. In a new interview with Porter magazine, Knightley opened up about the fixation on her earnings being higher than his.

“That’s what our national newspapers are telling girls – that you have to feel guilty about doing well if it’s making a man feel uncomfortable, which it doesn’t with my husband and it didn’t with my dad. But yet our society is telling us that’s what it should be” she said.

She added, “It’s not expected that men should look after their children, it’s seen as a bonus. Even in the workplace, my husband is never asked about childcare, whereas that would be asked of me: ‘So what are you doing with the kids?’”

She also touched on her previous experiences of sexism before having children: “As I grew up within the media, the crazy difference between how women were allowed to behave versus how men were allowed to behave was so huge.”

Knightley also spoke about her previous pledge to ban her daughter from watching some fairy tales films like The Little Mermaid and Cinderella because they don’t carry a feminist message.

She admitted she had let her daughter watch them now but still felt her influence had had an impact: “When we watched Sleeping Beauty, she said, ‘It’s not OK that man kissed her without her permission!’ I can’t tell you how pleased I was. If I don’t do anything else, I’ve managed to drum that in!”

Knightley’s new film Misbehaviour is about the events surrounding the 1970 Miss World competition, which saw the first black competitor win and huge protests from the burgeoning Women’s Liberation Movement.

She said of the film, “The whole point of film and culture is to try to walk in other people’s shoes, to understand our similarities and our differences, and if we’re not doing that as an industry, then escapism is great, but it’s only one part of the point of storytelling.”

“People need to feel heard; they need their experiences to be seen and heard.”