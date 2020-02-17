🔥Keep your opera, fine wine and literature — I just don't enjoy high culture and I can't fake it anymore🔥

There is a secret which I have been hiding since my early 20s but the lies have finally become too much. It is time for me to come out — again. No, I’m not ashamed and yes, I have the full support of my family and friends. I can only hope that the public will be as kind as they have always been to me.

Here goes. I hate Charlotte Brontë’s writing and I don’t know how anybody can sit through Mozart’s Don Giovanni. The most expensive fine wines taste like, well, ordinarily priced wine. Around 90 per cent of art exhibitions bore me. And practically every modern play I’ve seen is forgettable drivel. So there it is. I’m out and proud and hoping I can finally find the happiness everyone deserves.

I began faking how I really felt when I was young. As a working-class boy, perfecting the art of liking what one is supposed to seemed like a vital step towards belonging and passing amongst the hallowed middle class. So I devised myself a persona, skulking about in the posh bits of town and fantasising about living in the fancy houses and talking to my posh new friends about art. I couldn’t go to the boarding school I was dying to attend so I made do with devouring what I believed to be the “right” books, the “right” operas, and the “right” toe-curling bores droning on at exhibitions. Alarmingly, this worked. And the more hideous dinner parties I found myself attending, the more important it became to keep up the charade.

Sure, I’ve had profound moments at the opera. But equally, I’ve endured interminable rubbish, looking around flabbergasted while everybody else appeared rapt by what I considered pretentious babble. I’ve read most of the classics and, while some were life-changing, others were Jane Eyre, a book so miserable I don’t believe anyone could enjoy. And I don’t care what fruit my wine has top notes of, so long as it’s pleasant to drink and I’m tipsy. It’s taken years to summon up the courage to come out about this. I owe my recent uncharacteristic bravery to the Jamaican Booker Prize-winning writer Marlon James, who gives his honest view of “great” literature along with his editor Jake Morrissey, on their podcast Marlon and Jake Read Dead People. In his opinion, the Brontë sisters “don’t get human emotion”. He likes what he likes and that is the only thing that really matters.

The pressure to brainwash yourself into liking what you’re supposed to is enormous but this inauthenticity comes at a price: your soul. Loving food, wine, music and art is supposed to be joyous and the whole point of sharing cultural experiences is to bring your own opinions to the table. You can find the Mona Lisa drab (she is) and music by female grime artists an endless wellspring of creative joy (I do). But, for most of my adult life, I suppressed my true opinions and forced my tastes into line with what others considered to be good because I thought it was the only way to gain social cachet.

The lies I was telling about what I enjoyed had an emotional cost too. Unless all of us find the courage to own up to what we like and what we hate, the narrowest, smallest, poshest amongst us will continue to determine what is good and what isn’t.

Paris Opera dancers perform at the Palais Garnier during a dress rehearsal of “Giselle” (AFP via Getty Images)

It’s time to come out, to ditch the cultural sacred cows and start living our best lives. I feel liberated already.

I’m off on a big macho mega triathlon

“How do you fancy spending four days in sub-zero temperatures competing in a 100-mile triathlon for Sport Relief?” my agent asked a couple of months ago. I rarely listen to anything he has to say, as he works in media, so most of our interactions involve him talking nonsense.

On this occasion I heard the words “triathlon” and “Sport Relief” so replied I was in. I gave it almost no further thought. Fast forward a month later to me on The One Show getting ready to go on an adventure. “Camping on the ice is going to be the hardest,” said Matt Baker. I didn’t reply. Instead I went a sort of peritonitis grey — the same colour my driving instructor used to go as I approached traffic lights.

Nick Grimshaw, who is also set to trek 100 miles across a lake in Mongolia in aid of Sport Relief (PA)

I looked desperately over to my fellow “adventurer” Nick Grimshaw, who was totally at ease about the challenge ahead. I’m getting increasingly worried as our departure looms (I’m off to Mongolia on Friday, assuming coronavirus doesn’t scupper the trip). I’m trying to channel Nick’s macho confidence between now and then. Wish me luck.

100 mile Mongolian adventure in aid of mental health

The mission behind my crazy 100 mile adventure across a frozen lake in Mongolia is to encourage better conversations about mental health. Bad mental health, low self-esteem and unfulfilled work blight the lives of millions of us.

This problem is especially lethal among men who are most likely to suffer in painful silence.

Last week I spoke at The Whole Man Academy, which seeks to empower men to be more resilient, build confidence and make the most of their lives. It’s an awesome organisation, which was founded in 2018 and encourages men to talk about their feelings, providing support and encouragement. I’ll be thinking of them and the wonderful work they do as I skate through the ice.

