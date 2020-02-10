🔥Keanu Reeves Crowned World’s Best Son For Bringing Mom To Oscars🔥

If there’s one thing that probably everyone can agree on right now, it’s this: Keanu Reeves deserves all the success and happiness he can get. As one of Hollywood’s most humble, good hearted and all around pleasant people, he finds himself held in high regard amongst both fans and colleagues and the internet, in particular, just can’t seem to get enough of the guy.

In fact, just when you think he can’t get any better, or make us like him anymore, he goes ahead and brings his mom to the Oscars as his date. Yes, really. And as evidenced by the Tweets below, fans now have a whole new reason to love him.

#KeanuReeves brought his mom as his #Oscars2020 date and wins #Bestson #academyawards2020 pic.twitter.com/DxaBplzMsH

— Leena Mathew (@leenasind) February 10, 2020

Classic gentleman #Keanu Reeves with his mom at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ETd6miRvlr

— Mark Shaw (@markisshaw) February 10, 2020

Keanu Reeves brought his mom to the Oscars and won the academy award for being a nice boy

— Number 1 Scott (Cancelled) (@WorldsBestScott) February 10, 2020

How much do I love Keanu Reeves? Being there with his mom is so sweet. ❤️

— Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) February 10, 2020

He’s such a cutie with his mom 💕 #oscars2020 #KeanuReeves #JohnWick #matrix pic.twitter.com/T4nBO1oIHq

— Sauce (@GaliseKarissa) February 10, 2020

Keanu Reeves and mom ❤️😘 #Oscars2020 https://t.co/j0AfDWtjVZ

— Tina Nielsen 🇩🇰 (@TinaNie06709835) February 10, 2020

Keanu Reeves brought his mom to the Oscars. We stan💯

— Satyam singh (@Satyamsingh100S) February 10, 2020

Keanu Reeves brought his mom to the Oscars. This is not a drill. https://t.co/AkrrslaipD #keanureeves

— Mr-Reeves News Blog (@mr_reeves_blog) February 10, 2020

Keanu Reeves brought his mom to the Oscars and honestly this is just another reminder that Keanu is the best person on planet earth pic.twitter.com/szWnyEo4FU

— Rata-Pat-Pat (@TheReclaimedOne) February 10, 2020

Just when we didn’t think it was possible to love #KeanuReeves any more than we already did…he brought his mom as his date to the #Oscars. 😍 pic.twitter.com/Q5ozpFlNuo

— Wren Times (@TimesWren) February 10, 2020

Indeed, the Hollywood A-lister has certainly gone ahead and given us another reason to root for him, and after a massive 2019 which saw John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum achieve considerable success (along with the inevitable announcement of Chapter Four), a very enjoyable role in Toy Story 4 and news of a new Matrix movie, among other things, the actor looks to keep the momentum going as we head further into 2020.

He’s got Bill & Ted Face the Music coming to theaters this summer, while The Matrix 4 is now in production and he’ll also be lending his voice to the hugely anticipated video game Cyberpunk 2077. Of course, he’s got a number of other projects heading our way as well and with the John Wick star continuing to impress with his good deeds and likability, it seems this current craze surrounding the actor is here to stay.

But tell us, are you on board the Keanu Reeves train yet? If so, which upcoming film of his are you looking forward to most? Sound off in the comments section down below and let us know.